The Memphis Tigers have had a very interesting season which has not been what most people expected. They were supposed to have a veteran quarterback in Grant Gunnell lead them, but he never saw a snap because of a lower leg injury. They were supposed to compete for an AAC championship, but they were eliminated earlier than most people thought. However, they have a chance to salvage their season and send the seniors out the right way by making it to a bowl game.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO