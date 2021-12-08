ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Propane smell at Walmart in Orange determined

By WWLP Digital First
ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Warwick Fire Department were called to Walmart in Orange for a report of the smell of propane inside the building.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, they were covering for fire station in Orange due to a house fire on Wheeler Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A report prompted Warwick Fire to Walmart on E Main Street in Orange for the smell of propane.

Crews save several pets during house fire in Orange

The propane issue was found with a heating unit in the area of the loading docks. The unit was shut off and a technician was called to fix the issue.

The Northfield Fire Department covered the station in Orange until crews from Warwick fire returned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

