Propane smell at Walmart in Orange determined

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Warwick Fire Department were called to Walmart in Orange for a report of the smell of propane inside the building.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, they were covering for fire station in Orange due to a house fire on Wheeler Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A report prompted Warwick Fire to Walmart on E Main Street in Orange for the smell of propane.

The propane issue was found with a heating unit in the area of the loading docks. The unit was shut off and a technician was called to fix the issue.

The Northfield Fire Department covered the station in Orange until crews from Warwick fire returned.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.