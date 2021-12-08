ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Bryn Mawr-Based Hill Top Prep Makes ‘Landmark’ Announcement with Appointment of New Headmaster

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fEI6_0dHFWvbj00
Kevin Mayne, inset, is a prominent figure in the field of post-secondary learning disabilities.Images via Hill Top Preparatory School.

Bryn Mawr’s Hill Top Preparatory School, which serves students in grades 5-12 with neurodiverse learning differences, has appointed Kevin M.R. Mayne as its new Headmaster.

Mayne — who is currently Vice President for Enrollment Management at Landmark College, a school for students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism — will replace Thomas W. Needham, who will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Mayne is a prominent figure in the field of post-secondary learning disabilities and was chosen after a comprehensive, six-month search led by Princeton, N.J.-based Wickenden Associates.

He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position, along with a strong commitment to students with learning differences. In addition to enrollment, Mayne has a broad-based knowledge of learning differences, advancement, curriculum design, and marketing. His friendly, dynamic personality and extraordinary drive makes him a perfect fit for Hill Top Prep.

The winner of numerous national awards for his work in writing, design, and advertising, Mayne is a frequent guest lecturer in the areas of institutional branding, staff development/team building, learning disabilities, and developmental education. He is the Past President of the Board of Directors for Learning Disabilities Worldwide, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the educational, professional, and personal outcomes for individuals with learning disabilities.

Mayne was recently selected as a Professional of the Year by the New England Association of Colleges and Admissions Counselors.

Hill Top Prep provides life-changing experiences for bright and creative students who struggle to achieve academic and social success due to performance-based learning differences, including ADHD, high-functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders, specific learning disabilities, or anxiety. Through strong family-school collaboration, Hill Top prepares students for future success in college, work, and life as independent adults. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpkRI_0dHFWvbj00
Images via Hill Top Preparatory School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Well-Traveled Manor College Freshman Leaves Culinary Industry to Pursue Veterinary Career

Margherita Beatrice D’Ottavi, of Lower Merion, found a love of animals while spending time living in Africa.Image via Manor College. Born in Egypt, raised predominantly in Italy, and having spent significant time in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Hungary, Switzerland, France, and the United States, Jenkintown’s Manor College student Margherita Beatrice D’Ottavi has lived in more countries than most will visit in their lifetimes.
JENKINTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy