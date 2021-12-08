ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

How Election Will Test War-Torn Libya’s Fragile Unity

By Mirette Magdy
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Libya is set to hold its first ever presidential election on Dec. 24 as the OPEC member tries to turn the page on almost a decade of conflict since the overthrow of strongman Moammar Al Qaddafi. Foreign powers that waged a proxy war in the north African country appear to be...

