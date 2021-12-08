Watch Arooj Aftab’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” Performance for NPR

Jacques Laine is fully devoted to his people on his new single “Crib”: “Do it for the crib, do it for the kids, do it for your mom, do it for your aunt, do it while you live,” he exclaims in the hook. Despite his confident spirit, he recognizes that it isn’t always easy to stay motivated, and he confesses to feeling overwhelmed by past baggage in the first verse. In the next verse, he conveys the importance of finding your own way to younger rappers in his community. Even when he’s down, he’s still thinking about how he can uplift those around him.

