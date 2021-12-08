ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Arooj Aftab’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” Performance for NPR

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arooj Aftab has shared her debut performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series, singing selections from her latest LP Vulture Prince in a Brooklyn townhouse. Aftab—joined by violinist...

