Officials identified 27-year-old Walter Lopez Martinez who died after a motorcycle crash in Otay Mesa (San Diego, CA)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Walter Lopez Martinez, a resident of Mexico, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision Monday in Otay Mesa.

The fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 9200 block of Siempre Viva Road just after 6:30 a.m.

December 8, 2021