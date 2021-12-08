ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actions to Improve Quality: Results From a National Hospital Survey

By Kanaka D. Shetty, MD, MS
 4 days ago

Kanaka D. Shetty, MD, MS, Michael W. Robbins, PhD, Anagha A. Tolpadi, MS, Kyle N. Campbell, PharmD, Ann M. Clancy, MBA, Noni Bodkin, PhD, Maria Durham, MBA, MS, Cheryl L. Damberg, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2021, Volume 27, Issue 12. Hospitals reported widespread adoption of...

Connecticut hospitals improve on hospital report card score

(The Center Square) – Connecticut jumped two spots in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report, ranking 27th among the 50 states and Washington D.C. for hospital safety. The state ranked 29th in the spring report. Eight of the state’s hospitals, or 27.6%, received “A” grades. Only two hospitals,...
Patient Value Is the Root of a Learning Health System

The American Journal of Accountable Care, December 2021, Volume 9, Issue 4. A renewed commitment to patient-centered decision-making and evidence generation, combined with a focus on value, can accelerate our progress toward a true and sustained learning health system. Am J Accountable Care. 2021;9(4):34-36. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajac.2021.88805. _____. For more than a...
2 Kern County hospitals win top health safety rating in national survey

Two Kern County hospitals received an "A" rating on health care safety from a national nonprofit group. Adventist Health and Bakersfield Heart Hospital both received the top rating by Leapfrog Group, the organization said. Kern Medical, Bakersfield Memorial, Good Samaritan and Mercy Hospitals all received "C" ratings from the group.
Assessing Opportunities to Advance Quality Measures in Adult Obesity

Sarah Sampsel, MPH, Kaitlyn Whiton, MHS, Elizabeth Donckels, MSPH, Vaishali Joshi, BS, Erik Muther, BA, Abhilasha Ramasamy, MSc, MS, BPharm, Tracy Zvenyach, PhD, NP, John K. Cuddeback, MD, PhD, Elizabeth L. Ciemins, PhD, MPH, MA. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2021, Volume 27, Issue 12. Obesity is a...
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice Awarded National Accreditation from the Joint Commission

Alice, TX December 2, 2021) –CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. “We...
Redesigning Health Care: Keeping the Patient Connected and at the Center of a System That Learns in Real Time

A letter from the editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Accountable Care®. It would be difficult to make the argument that health care in the United States was designed with the patient in mind. A statement like that is inherently controversial and would likely be viewed as heresy by many entrenched in the medical establishment, but I firmly believe it to be true. It is not the fault of anyone per se, but instead the product of an amalgamation of policies, laws, regulations, and funding streams that have created what is often called the American health system. Congress passed the Hill-Burton Law in 1946 providing funds for communities to construct acute care hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities in exchange for a commitment to provide care to anyone in the community who needed it. We ended up with lots of hospitals—too many, arguably—yet still had many Americans without insurance and therefore too many had limited access to care. In terms of insurance, our history has tied coverage to employment for those of working age and their families, while in 1965 creating the Medicare and Medicaid programs to cover seniors, those with lower income, and the disabled. Yet these investments still left 48 million Americans uninsured despite the United States spending about 17% of gross domestic product on health care, which was a major motivator for the Affordable Care Act and its provisions that over a decade have reduced that number of uninsured Americans to about 28 million. The fields of medicine and public health have a long history of being at odds and competing for funding, with the disease and treatment focus of medicine often winning over the more basic activities of surveillance and prevention, much to the surprise of the population that looks for coordinated leadership when faced with a public health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The phrase “social determinants of health” seems to be the rage in policy circles these days as many are discovering for the first time what we’ve known for decades: Safe housing, food security, access to transportation, and other basic needs can greatly affect one’s health—often more than hospitals, doctors, drugs, and devices—yet for those needs we have created a whole additional patchwork of programs outside of the many health care programs described above.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Ranked Among Top Performing Oncology Practices in the Country for Quality, Cost Saving Measures

Key quality and savings metrics as measured within the most recent performance period from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) for the Oncology Care Model (OCM) demonstrated Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute as a top performing oncology practice nationwide. Fort Myers, Florida — Florida Cancer Specialists &...
You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
