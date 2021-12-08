ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears With ’29’

By Nancy Brooks
kiss951.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarly Pearce performed her true-to-life, very personal song “29” on last night’s (12/7) The Voice, and the song brought Kelly Clarkson to tears. Kelly stood during the entire performance and then wiped tears away as she applauded Carly. Pearce was divorced in 2020 from Michael Ray...

