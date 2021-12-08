Carly Pearce Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears With ’29’

The belting wars continue. After Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande took The Tonight Show stage to give Cher — among many other impressions of big-voiced pop stars — Clarkson decided to round out the week with a new cover of a song by her fellow The Voice coach and Christmas duet partner. (It has been an extra-busy week for Clarkson with the release of her When Christmas Comes Around special on NBC.) To follow her stellar “Kellyoke” cover of “Imagine” from March, Clarkson took on one of Grande’s more upbeat songs, “7 Rings.” But in case you forgot, Miss Kelly has bars, too — and that first verse is just a warm-up! She goes on to sing-rap effortlessly (as if simply hearing Clarkson say, “When you see them racks, they stacked up like my ass” weren’t enough for us) and tops it all off with a few huge runs on a song you didn’t even think could be belted. You see it, you like it, you want it? Kelly’s got it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO