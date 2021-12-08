ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

‘No school for becoming queen’: Dutch princess in limelight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuaeF_0dHFWJVT00
1 of 8

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne took part in a ceremonial meeting of the government’s chief advisory body Wednesday in a symbolic step into the royal limelight a day after she turned 18.

Princess Amalia, the eldest of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s three daughters, was formally welcomed by her father to the Council of State advisory panel in a nationally televised ceremony.

“Since yesterday, as our constitution also solemnly formulates, I have a rightful seat in the Council of State. And that has everything to do with the office that awaits me. In the distant future, I hope,” Amalia said in a brief speech. “Although there is always the realization that it could be tomorrow.”

Amalia is taking a gap year after graduating from high school and before starting university. She acknowledged she has a lot to learn as a queen-in-waiting.

“I realize how little I know about the tasks of government, the assessment of laws, the functioning of the administration and the role of the judge,” she said.

Now that she is 18, Amalia is entitled to an allowance worth 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) per year, but she said earlier this year she does not want to accept it.

In a hand-written note to the Dutch prime minister, she said, “I find it uncomfortable as long as I can offer little in return and other students have it so much more difficult, especially in these uncertain corona times.”

At a brief meeting with reporters after Wednesday’s event, Amalia underscored again that she will take her time to grow toward the role of queen of this nation of more 17.5 million and the rest of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“There is no school for becoming queen as there is for lawyer, teacher, baker,” she said. “So I think we need to look at what they did in the past but also keep a close eye on what is happening now and move with the times.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Catharina-Amalia tries on tiara inside Queen Maxima's wardrobe

Previously unseen photos of Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands have been released to coincide with the publication of a new book to mark her 18th birthday on 7 December. A selection of private photographs feature in the official biography, written by Claudia de Breij, including one of the young royal...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Dutch former queen Beatrix tests positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dutch former queen Beatrix, 83, has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal information service RVD said in a statement Saturday. Princess Beatrix, as she has been known since her abdication in 2013, got tested after coming down with "mild cold symptoms", the statement said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Queen Maxima’s daughter turns 18: See Princess Amalia’s birthday portraits

Princess Catharina-Amalia is 18! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ eldest daughter celebrated her milestone birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 7. New portraits of the Princess of Orange were released to mark her special day. The photos were taken by Frank Ruiter in the autumn at Huis ten Bosch Palace, where the Princess and her family reside.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Dutch#Ap#The Council Of State
tatler.com

Future Queen of the Netherlands Princess Catharina-Amalia turns 18

While reaching adulthood brings greater responsibilities for all of us, growing up carries even weightier significance for those who know they’ll one day rule a country. Yet it’s not a prospect that seems to intimidate Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, who appears confident and self-possessed in her new 18th birthday portraits, released by the Dutch Royal Family this week.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tiara Time! Swedish and Spanish Royals Go Full Glam for State Banquet

When the Spanish and Swedish royal families get together, prepare for some glitz!. The Swedish royals hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for an official visit, which is never complete without a glamorous gala-style State Banquet. They gathered on Wednesday evening at the Royal Palace in Stockholm — but not before dipping into their jewelry vaults.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Queen Letizia of Spain took style notes from Princess Victoria of Sweden by wearing a $300 sustainably-made H&M dress

Spain's Queen Letizia channeled Princess Victoria of Sweden while visiting the Scandinavian royals. The queen wore an H&M dress Victoria sported to celebrate her wedding anniversary in 2020. Both royals seemingly endorsed sustainable fashion as the dress is made from recycled polyester. Queen Letizia of Spain took fashion notes out...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WNMT AM 650

Princess Amalia, heir to Dutch throne, quietly celebrates 18th birthday

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The heir to the Dutch throne, Crown Princess Amalia, was expected to quietly celebrate her 18th birthday at home on Tuesday, in line with the country’s coronavirus lockdown rules and the tradition of the Netherlands’ low-key monarchy. The occasion means that Amalia, the eldest daughter of King...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
UPI News

Dutch heir Princess Amalia joins senior council after turning 18

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, joined the government's top advisory body on Wednesday after celebrating her 18th birthday. She is next in line to succeed her father, King Willem-Alexander. Fans of the royal family brought the Dutch crown princess flowers and gifts on Tuesday.
EUROPE
The Independent

Princess Anne stands in for Queen at Sandhurst army ceremony

The Sandhurst’s Sovereign’s Parade has taken place at the Military Academy in Berkshire. The event saw 200 Officer Cadets be commissioned as Army Officers. Princess Anne represented The Queen as the Reviewing Officer of the parade, taking part in the salute before meeting members of the military service and presenting awards.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

How Struggling Princess Charlene Was Mistreated by Royal Snobs

The legend of the curse of the Grimaldis was first relayed to me under the stars in a hilltop Mediterranean restaurant by an inebriated Monegasque. The tale begins with the first Prince Rainier of Monaco, who was struck by the unattainable beauty of a young Flemish noblewoman. Unhappily for him,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Eldest member of the Romanov family dies aged 98: How British-born Prince Andrew Andreevich spent his childhood at Frogmore Cottage before moving to US with £600 and becoming a painter

Prince Andrew Andreevich, who was the eldest member of the Romanov family, has died at the age of 98. The royal was a great-great-grandson in the male line of Emperor Nicholas II of Russia and since the death of Prince Dimitri Romanov in 2016 has been claimant to the headship of the House of Romanov.
WORLD
New York Post

Princess Charlene and Princess Grace’s shared tragic Monaco ‘misery’

Real-life princesses don’t always get a fairy-tale ending. But in Monaco, tragedy has a tendency to repeat itself. Now some say that the troubles of Monaco’s Princess Charlene — who returned to Monaco in November after months in South Africa, only to leave again within days for a treatment center — eerily echo those of her late mother-in-law, the former Hollywood star Grace Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

680K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy