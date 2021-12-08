Survey Reveals What Makes The Holidays Special

For many, the holiday season is an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, which means the past few years have been difficult to navigate. Last year was marked largely by connecting in small groups or over video call sessions, but that hasn't changed our desire to spend the holidays with extended family. In fact, a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Chinet—a producer of disposable tableware products—revealed that three in four Americans are willing to get rid of all their holiday traditions if it means they can create new memories with their loved ones. However, despite respondents' desire to spend the holidays with friends and family, 62 percent said they haven't done so in nearly two years.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO