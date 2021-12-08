35 Ted Lasso Gift Ideas That Are Better Than Biscuits With The Boss

The holidays are here — a time for family, friends and festivities. But it’s also a season of consumerism, which is costing our planet a hefty price. This year, the world has seen the biggest increase in ship emissions in over a decade (along with endangered whales getting struck by congested cargo ships.) In the US alone, returned packages will generate around 15 million tons of carbon pollution (equivalent to 3.2 million cars driven on the road for one year). And then there are the environmental harms caused by the gifts themselves, which could include polluting fast fashion items, plastic toys made from fossil fuels, or sweet treats that are driving deforestation.
