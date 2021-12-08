35 Ted Lasso Gift Ideas That Are Better Than Biscuits With The Boss

Well, you asked for it! Our original guide to the best Ted Lasso gift ideas and stocking stuffers was so popular that we decided to come back with even more options. SPY.com e-commerce journalist PJ Gach and our team of editors went looking for only the best of the best Ted Lasso gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and merchandise for fans of the hit Apple+ TV series. Keep reading for 51 awesome Christmas gifts for fans who believe in A.F.C. Richmond. Most people don’t know this, but the beloved Ted Lasso character was actually born back in the simpler times of 2013....

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO