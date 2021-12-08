IN MOURNING Streams Entire Live In-Studio Performance

Imperial Triumphant recently released their new live album An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was recorded at The Slipper Room in New York City, NY. You can check out their performance of "Chernobyl Blues" above, which predictably both kicks ass and is slightly horrifying. An Evening With Imperial Triumphant is...
Finally, solo artists and bands can perform live again. From clubs and bars to stadiums and virtual concerts, there are tons of options at your disposal. However, if you’re a beginner or haven’t performed in a while and are feeling a little rusty, then you’re going to need some help. This article has 5 pro tips for performing live to ensure you have a pleasant experience and put on a show for your audience.
We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. The second solo record of 1971 for Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher was a bit different than the first. He went into the studio and tried to capture more of a “live” sound to get a more high energy record. At times he succeeds.
Melvins guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne recently sat down with Gibson TV to discuss a handful of his classic riffs. The video is about an hour long and includes explanations of (with timestamps):. 00:53 “Queen”. 07:19 “Billy Fish”. 15:10 “Honey Bucket”. 24:00 “The Bit”. 35:21 “Evil New War God”. 44:35...
T.J. Childress (Inter Arma) Alex Copeland (Under Attack) Jason Hodges (Suppression, Bermuda Triangles) Erik Larson (AVAIL, Thunderchief) Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats) Johnny Ward (Arkaics, pg99) Brandon Whittaker (Occultist, Unmaker) Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis) Ryan Wolfe (Windhand) Lander Salzberg on triangle. "Living in a city where...
Deaf Club, the band featuring Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Planet B), Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), Scott Osment (Weak Flesh), Jason Klein (Run With The Hunted), and Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Chum Out!), is now streaming their new single "Planet Bombing." The single comes with a completely mental, strobe-heavy, fairly neon new music video directed by Eris Deo that might actually scramble your brain.
After the successful debut release based on Metallica’s Kill ‘em All, Colombian painter Felipe Mora’s DEALING OUT THE AGONY 2 has returned for another beautifully brutal collection based on the groups electric sophomore release Ride The Lightning. It will look and feel like a vinyl record –...
Ye Banished Privateers are here to get you in the holiday spirits with their pirate folk rendition of "Deck and Hull" for the Metal Injection viewers. Pick up their latest album, A Pirate Stole My Christmas, available now via Napalm Records!. Sponsored Links from Around the Internet.
I’m sure I don’t have to tell you just how much COVID-19 changed things in the concert sphere. Gone are the days when thousands of people could gather together in a single space to enjoy their favorite artists. So, how is the music industry and the performers who dominate it going to survive? Simple: streaming services!
Crowbar is back for the first time in six years with a new song and a new album! The band is now streaming their steamroller-heavy new single "Chemical Godz" alongside the announcement of Zero And Below, due out March 4. The single is as heavy as ever with tons of crushing riffs, Crowbar sounds phenomemal, and the tempo changes between the different sections of the song really do a great job driving the whole thing forward.
The University of Iowa Trumpet Studio will perform its annual holiday concert this Friday, experimenting with the performances in a unique way. Trumpet Studio members learned each holiday song by ear, without sheet music provided. The performers can play their pieces anywhere within the Opera Studio at Voxman Music Building. The performers can play their music sitting in an audience chair, lying on the floor, or standing behind a curtain — wherever the music brings them, said Trumpet Studio Director Amy Schendel.
Primitive Man is now streaming their entire Audiotree Live session, which features three songs and a full interview with the band. The performance and interview were streamed on December 6 and runs as follows:. 2:18 Inevitable. 15:28 The Lifer. 22:49 Menacing. 29:34 Interview. You can also catch Primitive Man and...
Celtic Frost broke up for the final time in 2008, and founding bassist Martin Eric Ain unfortunately passed away in 2017. Now guitarist and vocalist Tom Gabriel Fischer revealed to Heavy Culture that he's considering reuniting the band in some capacity for a show or two to commemorate Ain. Fischer added that he's been in contact with drummer Reed St. Mark about the idea, who played in the band between 1985 and 1988, and then again between 1992 and 1993.
Sevendust will re-release their 2020 album Blood & Stone as a deluxe edition on December 10. The new version of the album features remixes from Jake Bowen (Periphery), Richard Wicander (Fire From The Gods), and Justin deBlieck (ex-Ice Nine Kills), as well as two new songs called "All I Really Know" and "What You Are."
Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) is now streaming his entire 2020 livestream Fuck Content for free above. The stream comes alongside vinyl reissues of Fuck Content and his debut album Child Soldier: Creator Of God, both of which are available here. Even better, Puciato has also...
I believe there are plenty factors of metal music that we are truly lured in by and hooked on – the extreme nature, provocative lyricism, and a certain primal energy. On the outside, those elements appear to be what drives metal music. But at the genre's core, innovation keeps the engine running. Metal has always been an evolving style, every branch expanding and making way for even more stylistic offshoots. Black metal is no exception.
Metallica has teamed up with The Coda Collection for their upcoming Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE livestream event. The stream will showcase Metallica playing their two 40th anniversary shows on December 17 and 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Both shows will be streamed via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and Prime Video each night. In addition to the shows, Metallica will also be streaming their Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México films. Additional information is available here.
Monsters Around Us, the band project headed up by Colin Cadell (The Schoenberg Automaton), is now streaming the insane new song "Bulletpress." It's everything from hazy death metal to computer-breaking glitches, and is nothing short of absolutely killer. In addition to Cadell, the single features Matt McGachy (Cryptopsy, Vox&Hops Metal Podcast) on vocals, Jared Kleing (Rivers of Nihil, Flub) on drums, and Roger Menso on bass (and mixing and mastering).
Quicksand is now streaming their performance of "Missle Command" from their Vinegar Hill Studios sessions. The sessions feature live guitarist Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man, etc.), and the song itself is from Quicksand's most recent album Distant Populations.
Whitechapel announced Alex Rüdinger as their new drummer back in September, about a month before the release of Kin. Rüdinger drummed on the new Whitechapel album Kin and had been filling in with the band live since 2019. Unfortunately Rüdinger has now announced his exit from the band.
