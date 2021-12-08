IN MOURNING Streams Entire Live In-Studio Performance

Crowbar is back for the first time in six years with a new song and a new album! The band is now streaming their steamroller-heavy new single "Chemical Godz" alongside the announcement of Zero And Below, due out March 4. The single is as heavy as ever with tons of crushing riffs, Crowbar sounds phenomemal, and the tempo changes between the different sections of the song really do a great job driving the whole thing forward.

