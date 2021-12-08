ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DANNY ELFMAN Streams KID606 Remix Of "Sorry," Announces New Box Set

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Elfman is now streaming the Kid606 remix of his song "Sorry," which all by itself would've been exciting enough. However, Elfman has also announced an incredibly expansive box set version of his new album...

metalinjection.net

thisis50.com

Insyde Announces Huge Streaming Milestone

Hitting one million streams is pretty incredible for any artist, especially an independent artist like Insyde, who recently announced on Twitter that his single Something Real had just surpassed the milestone on Spotify. Insyde wrote and recorded the song with fellow Oklahoma musicians Hennest and Tot. They collaborated almost completely...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BORIS Streams "Drowning By Numbers," Announces New Album W

The always-prolific Boris is back once again with a new song called "Drowning By Numbers" off their coming record W. The record will showcase guitarist Wata on lead vocals throughout its runtime, and will span everything from "noise to new age." The new single "Drowning By Numbers" certainly seems to fall into the former, though with some interesting percussive flourishes that keep it away from being purely a wash of noise.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Chai Announce New Remix EP, Share Confidence Man Remix: Listen

Chai have announced a new remix EP called Wink Together with a new remix of “End” by Confidence Man. The EP features remixes of select tracks from their second LP Wink, released earlier this year. Check it out below. Confidence Man said this of the collaboration in a statement: “Chai...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Dictator Ship unveil new single, “Sorry State”

Sweden’s Dictator Ship are back with their explosive new single “Sorry State.” A dynamic and raw rock ‘n’ rock track with rhythmical variations, vocal harmonies, and melodies that stick. The new track is tied together by the same retro-inspired, live-recorded sound that could be heard on the band’s 2020 debut album ‘Your Favorites.’ The band comments on their new single:
MUSIC
Trent Reznor
Danny Elfman
Blixa Bargeld
MetalSucks

HammerFall Announce New Album Hammer of Dawn, Stream Title Track

HammerFall, the weakling’s answer to Bolt Thrower, have announced plans to release their twelfth studio album, Hammer of Dawn, on February 25 via Napalm Records. Here’s the cover art:. I mean not really, but wouldn’t it amazing if that were the cover art???. Here’s the real cover art:. BORRRRRRRRR-INGGGGGGG. Along...
ROCK MUSIC
mixmag.net

Eli & Fur announces remix version of their debut album, ‘Found In The Wild’

Eli & Fur has announced a remix edition of their debut album, ‘Found In The Wild’. The initial release contained two halves: the first half, ‘Found’, displayed a collection of song-based production and the second half, ‘In The Wild’, offered more upbeat, club sounds. This remixed version will be a...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BUZZ OSBORNE Discusses Iconic MELVINS Riffs In New Gibson TV Episode

Melvins guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne recently sat down with Gibson TV to discuss a handful of his classic riffs. The video is about an hour long and includes explanations of (with timestamps):. 00:53 “Queen”. 07:19 “Billy Fish”. 15:10 “Honey Bucket”. 24:00 “The Bit”. 35:21 “Evil New War God”. 44:35...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BLIND GUARDIAN Gets Aggressive With New Single "Deliver Us From Evil"

Blind Guardian is now streaming their aggressive new single "Deliver Us From Evil," which serves as a preview of the heavy new album the band plans to release in September 2022. While nothing else is known about the album right now, it's clear that at least "Deliver Us From Evil" kicks some major ass.
MUSIC
#Box Set#Remixes#Kid606#Big Mess#Trent Reznor Unique
themusicuniverse.com

Danny Elfman releases ‘Big Mess’ Exclusive Collector’s Edition box set

Expansive deluxe release features four LPs with 3D lenticular cover art and more. Danny Elfman has announced a new collector’s edition box set of his critically acclaimed new album Big Mess, set for release in in January 2022 via ANTI/Epitaph Records. Limited to 1500 copies worldwide, the stunning release offers fans the ultimate window into the creation of the groundbreaking project and includes four LPs on exclusive color variants, featuring all 18 songs from Big Mess along with bonus discs containing unreleased reinterpretations of tracks from the album. In addition to the heralded duet version of “True” featuring Trent Reznor, the bonus discs will be comprised of new remixes from Health, clipping. and more, as well as never-before-released songs with featured vocalists including Rebekah Del Rio, FEVER333, Blixa Bargeld and a second vocal collaboration with Reznor.
MUSIC
metalinjection

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN Take On KISS Classic For Hanukkah Cover Series

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are celebrating the eighth night of Hanukkah with a cover of the Kiss classic "Rock And Roll All Nite." "Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!"
MUSIC
metalinjection

CHIMP SPANNER Shreds Along With New Song "Mimic"

Chimp Spanner, the project headed up by guitarist Paul Ortiz, is now streaming a new single called "Mimic." Like everything that comes from Chimp Spanner, "Mimic" is the perfect blend of cinematic atmospheres and crushing riffs. Download it here on Bandcamp. "A huge thanks to everyone who sat with me...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Plotting "Really Crazy" New EP

Bullet For My Valentine released their new self-titled album in November which featured 10 new tracks. According to vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck in an interview with NME, the band has six additional songs that were a little too weird to include on the album. Those will be released as a "really crazy" new EP sometime toward the end of the new album cycle, which I'm guessing will be sometime in late 2022.
MUSIC
metalinjection

ANGELMAKER Releases Fourth New EP Eclipse

AngelMaker is back with their fourth two-song EP of 2021, this time in the form of Eclipse featuring "Exit Signs" and "The Weight." You can check out "Exit Signs" above alongside a new music video, and check out the full EP here on Spotify and here on Apple Music. "It's...
MUSIC
metalinjection

CONTRACULT COLLECTIVE Drops "Meek" With An Unsettling Music Video

If you're in the mood for some heavy industrial with an unsettling music video done by Steven Anthony, then you're gonna wanna check out the new Contracult Collective single "Meek." Vocalist and band production manager Svart said in an interview with Revolver said the song and video are about vulnerability despite the initial shock of the visuals.
MUSIC
metalinjection

CROWBAR Streams Sludgy New Song "Chemical Godz," Announces New Album

Crowbar is back for the first time in six years with a new song and a new album! The band is now streaming their steamroller-heavy new single "Chemical Godz" alongside the announcement of Zero And Below, due out March 4. The single is as heavy as ever with tons of crushing riffs, Crowbar sounds phenomemal, and the tempo changes between the different sections of the song really do a great job driving the whole thing forward.
MUSIC
metalinjection

WILDERUN Streams Complex New Song "Identifier"

Wilderun is now streaming the radio edit of their new single "Identifier," because there's really only so much awesome one can pack into a song before it overloads everyone's brains. "It didn't take us long to know we wanted to release this song as a single," said the band. "With...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

DEVIN TOWNSEND Streams New Albums The Puzzle & Snuggles

Devin Townsend is now streaming his new ambient albums The Puzzle and Snuggles ahead of their physical releases. Both records are far cries from the usual Devin Townsend material, but they're really good and are both absolutely worth your time. Townsend also revealed the extensive list of musicians involved in...
MUSIC

