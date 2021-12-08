DANNY ELFMAN Streams KID606 Remix Of "Sorry," Announces New Box Set

Expansive deluxe release features four LPs with 3D lenticular cover art and more. Danny Elfman has announced a new collector’s edition box set of his critically acclaimed new album Big Mess, set for release in in January 2022 via ANTI/Epitaph Records. Limited to 1500 copies worldwide, the stunning release offers fans the ultimate window into the creation of the groundbreaking project and includes four LPs on exclusive color variants, featuring all 18 songs from Big Mess along with bonus discs containing unreleased reinterpretations of tracks from the album. In addition to the heralded duet version of “True” featuring Trent Reznor, the bonus discs will be comprised of new remixes from Health, clipping. and more, as well as never-before-released songs with featured vocalists including Rebekah Del Rio, FEVER333, Blixa Bargeld and a second vocal collaboration with Reznor.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO