Watch TOOL, FOO FIGHTERS & QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Members Jam For Charity

By Greg Kennelty
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of some pretty big bands got together over the weekend to raise some money for the Malibu Elementary School. The jam included drummers Danny Carey of Tool, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as guitarists Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen...

