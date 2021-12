Bullet For My Valentine released their new self-titled album in November which featured 10 new tracks. According to vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck in an interview with NME, the band has six additional songs that were a little too weird to include on the album. Those will be released as a "really crazy" new EP sometime toward the end of the new album cycle, which I'm guessing will be sometime in late 2022.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO