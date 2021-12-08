ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PRIMITIVE MAN Streams Audiotree Live Session

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimitive Man is now streaming their entire Audiotree Live session, which features three songs and a full interview with the band. The performance and interview were streamed on December 6 and runs as...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Ana Egge

Now a 20-year resident of New York, Ana Egge's journey has taken her from rural North Dakota through New Mexico and Austin, Texas. Along the way, she's crafted twelve full-length albums of heartfelt folk/Americana tunes. For Between Us, Egge made a concerted effort to expand and improve upon what she...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Green Day Stream 'Waiting' Performance From BBC Sessions

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 2000 track, "Waiting", that is features on the band's forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions." The tune was the third single from the band's sixth album, "Warning", which was a Top 5 record in North America and the UK, among other places.
MUSIC
metalinjection

ABYSMAL DAWN Pays Tribute To Bloodborne With New Song "A Nightmare Slain"

Abysmal Dawn will release their new EP Nightmare Frontier on February 4, and is now streaming their tribute to Bloodborne in the form of "A Nightmare Slain." According to vocalist Charles Elliott, the song was left off their Phylogenesis record on purpose and seeks to escape the usual COVID madness of everyday life.
VIDEO GAMES
metalinjection

IN MOURNING Streams Entire Live In-Studio Performance

In Mourning is celebrating the release of their new album The Bleeding Veil with a live seven-song set captured at Valley Sound Studio in Borlänge, Sweden. Check it out above featuring the following setlist:. 01:32 Thornwalker. 08:38 At The Behest Of Night. 13:54 Black Storm. 22:06 Yields Of Sand.
MUSIC
metalinjection

UNDEROATH Likens New Song "Numb" To They're Only Chasing Safety

Underoath is now streaming their new single "Numb," which guitarist Tim McTague said sounds like a grown-up version of something off their 2004 album They're Only Chasing Safety. "'Numb' feels like a classic They're Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It's the only chorus on the...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Necrosexual's Top 10 Albums Of 2021

Here we are, a few weeks away from 2022, while I'm still grappling with all the shit that went down in 2020. Life is a trip, man. And just like life gets harder every year, so does the music. 2021 has delivered the riffs in brutal fashion. Let's cut to the action!
BEAUTY & FASHION
metalinjection

TURNSTILE To Perform On Late Night With Seth Myers Next Week

Turnstile will bring their insane live energy to the crowd at Late Night With Seth Myers on December 15. Turnstile will also hit the road this April (and a little in February) with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair, should you not catch them on Late Night With Seth Myers.
ENTERTAINMENT
metalinjection

KNOCKED LOOSE, MOVEMENTS, KUBLAI KHAN & KOYO Announce U.S. Tour

Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo will collectively hit the road next March. No word on how Movements feels being the only non-K band on the tour, but they haven't dropped off yet so I guess they're cool with it. "This is a tour we've been talking about and...
MUSIC
metalinjection

QUICKSAND Drops Live In-Studio Performance Of "Missle Command"

Quicksand is now streaming their performance of "Missle Command" from their Vinegar Hill Studios sessions. The sessions feature live guitarist Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man, etc.), and the song itself is from Quicksand's most recent album Distant Populations.
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Jack White Coming To Pier Six Pavilion In 2022 On Supply Chain Issues Tour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack White, raconteur, member of The Raconteurs, and former frontman of the incredible garage rock duo The White Stripes, is coming to Baltimore next year, promoter Live Nation announced Friday. White is set to headline an Aug. 24 concert at Pier Six Pavilion, but if you want to catch him sooner, there’s an April 19 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. While White is taking a page from the headlines with the tour’s name, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, there’s going to be an abundance of new music from the singer and guitarist in the new year. White is releasing two new albums on his Third Man Records label — “Fear of the Dawn,” due out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due out July 22. White released the first single off “Fear of the Dawn,” “Taking Me Back,” on Nov. 11. Listen to fuzzed-out rocker below. Tickets for the shows go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 13.
BALTIMORE, MD
ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Aoife O'Donovan

Aoife O'Donovan has long been a JPR favorite. From her time with Crooked Still, to the Grammy-winning I'm With Her (with Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz) to the wonderful Bull Frogs Croon song cycle she crafted and performed with Jeremy Kittel and Teddy Abrams, O'Donovan's talent and interest in a wide variety of projects has always been front and center in her work.
MUSIC
metalinjection

UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS And KING BUFFALO Announce North American Tour

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats will return to North America for the first time since 2019 come next March. The tour will be opened by King Buffalo. Hopefully this also means a new Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats record, considering it'll have been four years since Wasteland in 2018. Get...
MUSIC
NME

Coldplay announce new live EP ‘Infinity Station Sessions’

Coldplay have announced a new live EP called ‘Infinity Station Sessions’ – check out the teaser below. Taking to social media last night (December 1), Chris Martin and co. shared a 13-second black-and-white clip of themselves performing in a stripped-back set-up. “Tomorrow,” they captioned the post. “Infinity Station Sessions EP.”
MUSIC
metalinjection

VENOM PRISON Streams Driving New Single "Pain Of Oizys"

Venom Prison is now streaming their new song "Pain Of Oizys," whose runtime does a great job building into the blinding fury it blasts listeners with toward the end. The single comes alongside a music video directed and produced by Thomas Brooker. "The song is about coming to terms with...
MUSIC
metalinjection

This The Best Song For People To Get Into TOOL, According to Maynard James Keenan

Tool's discography can be daunting for someone looking to get into the band, but fear not! Vocalist Maynard James Keenan has one specific song that he feels is a great introduction for anyone unfamiliar with the group. In an interview with BBC Radio 1 Rock Show With Daniel P Carter, Keenan reveals that he thinks the best starting place is "The Pot" from the 2006 album 10,000 Days.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SLOW BURNING RAGE Recruits 14 Drummers For Percussive New Song "Dark Thunder"

T.J. Childress (Inter Arma) Alex Copeland (Under Attack) Jason Hodges (Suppression, Bermuda Triangles) Erik Larson (AVAIL, Thunderchief) Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats) Johnny Ward (Arkaics, pg99) Brandon Whittaker (Occultist, Unmaker) Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis) Ryan Wolfe (Windhand) Lander Salzberg on triangle. "Living in a city where...
MUSIC
metalinjection

THE LAST OF LUCY Initiate The "Ritual Of The Abraxas"

Hey there, tech fiends. It's that time of the week again. Before we dive into today's focus, here's the usual weekly reminder that if you're looking for even more sick bands to hear, all prior editions of this series can be perused here. It's hard to believe we're just a...
MUSIC
metalinjection

WILDERUN Streams Complex New Song "Identifier"

Wilderun is now streaming the radio edit of their new single "Identifier," because there's really only so much awesome one can pack into a song before it overloads everyone's brains. "It didn't take us long to know we wanted to release this song as a single," said the band. "With...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

