Neurocrine Bio. (NBIX) PT Raised to $154 at Oppenheimer

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson raised the price target on Neurocrine Bio....

www.streetinsider.com

etfdailynews.com

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $32.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGDU) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGDU) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 22,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (FRBN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FRBNU) (NASDAQ: FRBN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Downgrades Mimecast Limited (MIME) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Joshua Tilton downgraded Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) from Buy to Hold. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Mimecast Limited click here. For more ratings news on Mimecast Limited click here. Shares of Mimecast Limited closed at $79.23 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) PT Raised to $252 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Steve Scala raised the price target on Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) to $252.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
invezz.com

Wells Fargo sees a 35% upside in this pharma stock

Mohit Bansal initiates AbbVie at "overweight" with a price target of $165. Jim Lebenthal says it's a cheap stock with promising growth potential. Shares of the pharma company are already up nearly 20% year-to-date. Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) took a massive hit in early September after losing exclusivity...
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $76 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Quinn Bolton raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $76.00 (from $64.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $115 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Derrick Wood raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $115.00 (from $96.00) while maintaining an Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's (LESL) PT Raised to $29 at Stifel

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter raised the price target on Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) to $29.00 (from $28.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $85 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst George Notter raised the price target on CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) to $85.00 (from $70.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $720 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $720.00 (from $590.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AVGO beat and raised on 17% YY...
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $555 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $555.00 (from $550.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Starts Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) PT Raised to $131 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) to $131.00 (from $129.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) PT Raised to $58 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long raised the price target on Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) to $58.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Huntsman (HUN) PT Raised to $46 at Jefferies, Bullish on Miralon

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) to $46.00 (from $44.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: NIO (NIO) PT Raised to $66 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao raised the price target on NIO (NYSE: NIO) to $66.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating. The analyst comments "We now expect NIO to book a small loss (nearly break-even net profit) in 2022, with a net loss of Rmb121mn versus a profit of Rmb3.1bn previously, largely due to continuous investment in distribution channels,volume promotion as well as - more importantly - R&D investment. Taking the aforementioned factors into consideration, we also expect NIO's net profit in 2023to reach Rmb8bn."
StreetInsider.com

TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF) PT Raised to $7.65 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic raised the price target on TerrAscend Corp. (OTC: TRSSF) to $7.65 (from $6.70) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
