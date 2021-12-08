ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California education news: What's the latest?

By Edsource
Lake County Record Bee
 4 days ago

U.S. Surgeon General warns of youth mental health crisis. In a rare public advisory Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy brought to light some of the mental health struggles youth are facing in growing numbers. The 53-page advisory highlights recent research showing that symptoms of depression and anxiety...

www.record-bee.com

Lake County Record Bee

Editorial: A new COVID variant, the same obstructionist deniers

Once again, we enter a new phase of pandemic uncertainty. As we approached the end of the second year of the pandemic, we knew that the holiday season would once again present challenges. With the weather cooling and more people gathering indoors to celebrate with friends and families, an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths seemed inevitable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Merced Sun-Star

Delta still dominates new California COVID-19 cases. Here's Merced County's latest data

A new strain of COVID-19 now identified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” has yet to be found in California or the United States. But it’s an existing variant, the Delta strain, that continues to represent a clear and present danger in the U.S. as it’s been responsible for almost all of the new coronavirus cases reported in the state and nation since August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

What California's budget surplus could mean for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California will likely have a $31 billion budget surplus next fiscal year, according to the state’s independent Legislative Analyst’s Office. And because of a 1979 law called the Gann limit, that could mean tax cuts or rebates for residents. The Gann law requires the government to return money to taxpayers once […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the new 'Angel of Death'?

In August, Vanity Fair published an article labeling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the "Angel of Death" because of increased COVID-19 infections. The narrative was that DeSantis was an incompetent governor whose policies led to an "unnecessary" increase in deaths. However, Michigan experienced a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bakery and Snacks

Kellogg, strikers settle on tentative 3% wage increase

Kellogg’s has provisionally agreed to a five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union that will finally see 1,400 cereal plant strikers return to work. If approved, the agreement will end a nearly two-month-long strike.​​. Union workers from four of Kellogg’s US cereal plants...
LABOR ISSUES

