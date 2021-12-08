ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Race against time: Kenya’s vaccine drive stutters as curbs loom for millions of unjabbed

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting in a tent at Nairobi’s oldest hospital, 21-year-old medicine student Austin Odiwuor waited for his first coronavirus vaccine, part of an...

www.independent.co.uk

The Independent

Philippines races to vaccinate nine million people in three days under threat of omicron

The Philippines has launched an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against Covid-19 in three days, deploying security forces and thousands of volunteers in a programme made urgent by the threats of the omicron variant.Though the earlier target of 15 million shots was scaled back, nine million would still be a significant number in a archipelago nation where logistics and vaccine hesitancy are hurdles.The Philippines has been dealing with one of Asia’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks and its vaccine rollout has been slower than many neighbours, with just over a third of its 110 million population inoculated.“This is our single...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Health Organization

Kenya increases uptake and equity for COVID-19 vaccinations

Like many other people in Siaya County, Western Kenya, Margaret Awino, a member of the Doho Ukwaka Magombe Masat Association (DUMMA) women’s group, was fearful of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine due to negative rumours circulating in the community. “When the COVID-19 vaccination was introduced I heard people say it will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Omicron challenge ‘a race against time’, EU’s chief executive says

PARIS (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the challenge posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was a “race against time”, urging all involved to “prepare for the worst”. “You have read about the multiple mutations and what that might be, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. “People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules...and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France Blue during an interview in the Alsace region late Friday. France has registered a daily average of more than 44,000 new cases over the last week, a 36% increase from the previous week, according to the latest government figures. Weekly hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 went up 1,120, a 41% rise. The government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU expected to introduce nine-month expiration date on Covid travel passes

The EU is expected introduce a time limit for Covid passes for travel.The bloc is reportedly on the cusp of agreeing to a nine-month expiration date for vaccination certificates, sources told Reuters.The move would mean that double-jabbed travellers would need to have had a Covid-19 booster shot by next summer in order to be considered “fully vaccinated” for the purposes of travel.The EU executive commission first proposed the measure in November, with a suggested start date of 10 January 2022.EU governments could approve the nine-month limit as early as today, one EU official and one EU diplomat confirmed, after a...
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

UK scientists urge more restrictions to fight omicron surge

The British government may need to introduce tougher restrictions to slow the growth of the omicron variant and prevent a new surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, British scientists said Saturday.U.K. health officials say omicron is spreading much more quickly than the delta strain and is likely to replace it and become the dominant variant in Britain within days. The U.K. recorded 58,194 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number since January, though what portion were the omicron variant is unclear.Concerns about the new variant led Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID wave

South Africa’s regulatory authority has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant. South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, South Africa recorded 22,391 new cases, up from about 200 per day in early November. More than 90% of the new cases are omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys.The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years and older, six months after they received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan confirms 8 more cases of new coronavirus variant

Health officials in Japan have confirmed eight more cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 12, the government said Friday.The eight tested positive for the virus when they arrived at Japanese airports from late November to earlier this month, the health ministry said in a statement. Two of them, a woman in her 30s and a boy, arrived from Namibia on Nov. 28 on the same flight as a Namibian diplomat who was Japan's first confirmed case of the omicron variant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said. Japan eased border controls last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM facing largest rebellion of his premiership over Plan B Covid measures

Boris Johnson is facing what could prove to be the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of extra coronavirus measures. The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday he would be triggering his winter Plan B protocols in a bid to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Morocco’s vaccine pass stumbles with new variant looming

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco’s experiment with vaccine mandates that spurred angry protests last month appears to be coming unloose, with most cafes, restaurants and train stations no longer asking customers to show their passes. With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading, Morocco has continued its aggressive policy of countering the...
WORLD
The Independent

Passengers push plane off runway after tyre bursts

A group of passengers pushed a plane of the runway at Bajura Airport in Kolti, Nepal, after one of the tires burst. According to Nepali journalist Sushil Bhattarai, the Twin Otter aircraft belonging to Tara Air, was left stranded in the middle of the runway. As the aircraft was obstructing the runway, passengers and security officials came together to move the plane and resolve the crisis.
ACCIDENTS
Bakery and Snacks

Kellogg, strikers settle on tentative 3% wage increase

Kellogg’s has provisionally agreed to a five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union that will finally see 1,400 cereal plant strikers return to work. If approved, the agreement will end a nearly two-month-long strike.​​. Union workers from four of Kellogg’s US cereal plants...
LABOR ISSUES

