Kansas State

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks central Kansas

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Many Kansas residents may have felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred roughly 1.86 miles deep in central Kansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake happened approximately three miles south of Gypsum, Kansas, at 7:45 a.m.

People traveling along Interstate 70 near Salina or Abilene may have felt the tremor.

Smaller quaking may have been felt as far as Hays, Wichita, Topeka or the Nebraska border.

Ryan
3d ago

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

