Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks central Kansas
Many Kansas residents may have felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred roughly 1.86 miles deep in central Kansas.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake happened approximately three miles south of Gypsum, Kansas, at 7:45 a.m.
People traveling along Interstate 70 near Salina or Abilene may have felt the tremor.
Smaller quaking may have been felt as far as Hays, Wichita, Topeka or the Nebraska border.
