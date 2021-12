Will Fortnite go offline for Chapter 3? The climax of more than two years of Fortnite content and story building is all set to kick off this coming weekend, likely bringing an entirely new map in addition to whatever other insanity Epic Games has cooked up over that long gestation time. Players are more ready than ever to dive straight into Chapter 3, but what are Epic's plans around making the update go live?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO