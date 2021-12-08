ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOM Delivers Thunderous Riffs With New Song "Moment"

By Greg Kennelty
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSom will release their thunderous, beautiful new album The Shape Of Everything on January 2 and is now streaming the new single "Moment." The song comes alongside a cinematic new music video directed by Alex Pace. Pre-orders for The Shape Of Everything are...

