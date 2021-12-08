SOM Delivers Thunderous Riffs With New Song "Moment"

The year may be winding down, but there are still great new albums coming out, like the new Genocide Pact and Static Dress, both of which I reviewed for Notable Releases. For even more of this week's new heavy albums, head over to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new So Hideous, Rebreather, Unanimated, and more. This week also brought new singles from Cult of Luna, Boris, Portrayal of Guilt, Venom Prison, Kill Your Idols, Heriot, Comeback Kid (ft. Joe Duplantier of Gojira), Bitter Branches (mem Deadguy), Sum of R, Eight Bells, Backslider, Vatican, Cloakroom, Modern Life Is War, and more, and you can read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs released this week...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO