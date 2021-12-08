Kellogg to Replace 1,400 Striking Workers Amid Supply Constraints
Kellogg (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report wants to make sure consumers can still fill their bowls with Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, and other favorites as it struggles with a worker strike at four of its plants as well as supply chain issues. Roughly 1,400 workers have...
1,100 coal miners at Warrior Met Coal in Alabama have been on strike since April 1, and 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at cereal plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5. Facing intense financial, physical, and psychological strains from being on strike for so long, violence and hostility from scab workers on the picket line, and threats of being permanently replaced, these workers have held strong. However, they are now facing additional obstacles imposed by business-friendly courts that are stripping their legally protected right to picket. At the Warrior Met picket line in Brookwood, Alabama, as well as the Kellogg’s picket line in Omaha, Nebraska, striking union workers have been slapped with injunctions that restrict who can picket, how close they can stand to company entrances, what they can and can’t do, etc. But the unions aren’t giving up without a fight.
President Biden said Friday that he's "deeply troubled" by Kellogg Company's decision to replace workers who rejected a tentative settlement this week. The latest: Kellogg announced this week that it would permanently replace the employees on strike after workers rejected a five-year tentative agreement that included 3% pay raises. "The...
A savvy TikTok activist has become a thorn in Kellogg’s side after the food giant announced on Wednesday that it would hire 1,400 people to “permanently replace” unionized workers who have been on strike since October over pay. Sean Black, a developer who previously created code that spammed Texas’ abortion snitch website into oblivion, stepped up to the plate with a code that he said submits phony job applications to Kellogg’s jobs site. He shared the code on his TikTok and on Reddit, where users had mobilized against the company. “Not bad for a day’s work, I’d say,” he said.
Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane earns an annual salary and bonuses that are 279 times that of the median pay of Kellogg employees, according to Salary.com data. For 2020, Cahillane made over $11.6 million in total compensation as Kellogg's CEO. About $1.3 million of that was his salary, while over $3.3 million was in bonuses, $1.8 million in stock options, and $4.8 million in stock.
Kellogg has announced that it will replace 1,400 workers who walked out on strike in October over pay and benefit disputes, reports Reuters. On December 5, two months after the strike began October 5, Kellogg workers who are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) voted to reject the latest offer from the company. As the union stated: “The members have spoken. The strike continues. The International Union will continue to provide full support to our striking Kellogg’s members.”
From the Associated Press — Kellogg’s workers have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract that would have given them 3% raises, so the strike that began October 5 will continue at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The union that represents the 1,400 workers released the results of the contract vote on Tuesday. Besides the initial raises, the five-year offer also included cost-of-living pay increases in the later years of the deal and would have preserved workers’ health benefits. Kellogg’s said it will move forward with plans to start hiring permanent replacement workers. The strike included workers at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.
Striking Kellogg workers will remain on the picket line, as union members reject a tentative agreement. Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union in four states, including Michigan, hit the picket line more than two months ago. In a written statement, the union says “the...
About 1,400 striking workers at four Kellogg cereal plants in the United States have rejected a tentative agreement on a five-year contract negotiated by their union, the company said Tuesday. The strike began Oct. 5 and has largely revolved around the company’s two-tier compensation structure, agreed to in 2015, in...
Kellogg’s has provisionally agreed to a five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union that will finally see 1,400 cereal plant strikers return to work. If approved, the agreement will end a nearly two-month-long strike.. Union workers from four of Kellogg’s US cereal plants...
