Tennessee State

Tennessee Attorney General receives top national honor

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery was awarded the Kelley-Wyman Award on Tuesday by the National Association of Attorneys General. He becomes the second Tenn. AG to receive this award after Charles W. Burson in 1993.

The annual award honors the attorney general who has done the most to advance the objectives of the NAAG.

This year, Slatery led a nationwide coalition of attorneys general which led to a $26 billion opioids settlement in July. He also lead actions with several other attorneys general against Google and Facebook.

“I’m honored to receive this award from my colleagues, and it was a complete surprise,” said Slatery. “If you’re looking for bipartisan, effective cooperation on issues that affect Americans across the country, it’s happening at the state level among attorneys general. I’m proud of that. We work together to solve problems common to our states, ‘together’ being the key word.  It is no secret an award at this level is a way of recognizing not just one person but a team of dedicated, hardworking attorneys and staff. We have that in Tennessee, and it is my honor to work with them. They make me look a lot better than I really deserve.”

