A popular Dallas-based pizzeria has opened its first Houston location. Zalat Pizza is now serving pizza, salads, and more from a location in Midtown (510 Gray St.). Founded by native Houstonian and University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pho Shizzle (chicken, red bell pepper, Sriracha and hoisin swirl). In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO