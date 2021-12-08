ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

7 Yoga Poses to Release Tight Shoulders

By Kyle Houseworth
triathlete.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Dealing with a pesky twitch in your shoulder? Having trouble moving your arms around or getting loose before a swim? A tight shoulder may be the culprit, and yoga can help provide relief. The shoulder is the...

www.triathlete.com

Comments / 0

Related
triathlete.com

Hate the Gym? Try These Yoga Poses for Strength Instead

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We could all use a little more strength and power on the race course, but not everyone feels like hitting the weights to make it happen. Luckily, there’s an alternative – these yoga poses for strength will make those muscles work, providing a new kind of strength training for triathletes. Practiced consistently (and correctly!) over time, these poses will make you stronger—and suddenly, you’ll feel more powerful, all without setting foot in the weight room (yes, really).
WORKOUTS
momjunction.com

13 Best Yoga Shorts In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. While performing yoga, you have to stretch in various ways, which may make you feel...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

This easy yoga pose can help you fall asleep faster

When our bodies are begging for rest, it’s easy to sit on the couch and watch TV. But often what your body really needs is a tension release and a good stretch. One of my go-to moves after a long day is legs up the wall. It’s relaxing, easy to do (yes, even while watching TV) and a great way to wind down before bed.
WORKOUTS
SELF

A Lengthening Yoga Flow to Loosen Up Your Tight Muscles

Hard workouts and sedentary days combine to make our muscles feel tight. And that’s where a lengthening yoga flow comes in—by incorporating certain yoga poses and combinations into your routine, you can loosen up tight muscles throughout your body and boost your mobility. In the third installment of Sweat With...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips#Mobile#Exhalation#Dhanurasana
NBC4 Columbus

De-Stress With Yoga & Meditation at LIT Life + Yoga

If the holidays are stressing you out a bit or you just need a re-charge, perhaps a little yoga would do you some good. From membership deals to unique gift ideas, we are checking out all the great options from LIT Life + Yoga.
WORKOUTS
finehomesandliving.com

What are the Benefits of a Cork Yoga Mat?

In the market for a new yoga mat? If you're looking to upgrade from a basic PVC roll, you should undoubtedly think about spending a little more on a mat made from natural materials. While natural rubber remains a popular option with eco-conscious yoga practitioners, more people are discovering the benefits of cork mats. Nowadays, many online retailers like Yoga Studio Store offer an extensive range of cork yoga mat options, meaning you won't have to pay a premium to enjoy the perks of this all-natural material.
WORKOUTS
scott.mn.us

Vinyasa Mix Yoga Online Series

Stay grounded with yoga sessions with Val Roder of Olivine Yoga. Connect breath, meditation and various asanas (poses) during this flow series — all from the comfort of your own home. All experience levels and abilities welcome. This program is taught online. Cost is $30 for this four-week program and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is open to all ages.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
triathlete.com

7 Ways to Enjoy the Holidays Without Blowing Your Fitness Goals

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. It’s no coincidence that the triathlete’s off-season often coincides with the holidays. After all, it’s the perfect time for all those heavy holiday meals,...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Rach McBride’s Building Blocks Bike Session

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from pro Rach McBride and it’s the bike session from yesterday’s Triathlete Zwift ride, which McBride led. It’s a fun and varied workout with the main set varying in intensity from 75% of FTP (Functional Threshold Power) to 90% FTP.
WORKOUTS
texomashomepage.com

Ribbon cutting at Balance Yoga + Barre

Are you feeling bent out of shape? Then you need to check out the brand new location at University Village on Midwestern Parkway of Balance Yoga and Barre!
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Training Outside in the Winter? Be Sure to Fuel Correctly

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. For those who like to train outdoors throughout the winter months, we salute you. From slippery sleet to skin-peeling wind chill, there’s seemingly nothing...
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Dear Coach: What is Lactate Threshold?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Figuring out what your lactate threshold is is an important part of getting your training right, so that you can be sure you’re working at the right intensity for the right amount of time. But before we dive into why you should care what your lactate threshold is, let’s first take a look at what it is and how to determine it.
WORKOUTS
Hamptons.com

Mandala Yoga Center: Restorative Yoga with Hypnotherapy

Roey will guide you into supportive restorative postures on props to calm thoughts, release tension in the body and prepare for hypnotic induction which is a guided journey into a comfortable meditative trance-like state. While in trance the unconscious becomes available to take in post-hypnotic suggestions to release negative behaviors, thoughts, emotions etc. Additional suggestions will be given for enhanced sleep. Roey will send each student a recorded version via email after class to listen to on their own as often as they wish in order to deepen their experience.
AMAGANSETT, NY
Colossal

Absurdly Flexible Chicks Lunge, Twist, and Stretch into Perfect Yoga Poses

Calm, flexible, and undeniably adorable, Lucia Heffernan’s brood of chicks would likely be the star students of any yoga class. The fluffy creatures curl into backends, contort into triangles, and stretch their feathered little bodies into warriors and dancers in perfect alignment. Heffernan is showing the lunging and twisting characters through December 15 at CODA Gallery in Palm Desert, California, and even though all originals are sold, you can still shop prints on Etsy and see the entire troupe on Instagram. You also might enjoy Bruno Pontiroli’s backache-inducing wildlife.
PALM DESERT, CA
Yoga Journal

These 10-Minute Yoga Arm Workouts Will Fire Up Your Biceps, Triceps and Shoulders

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Whether you love it or not, arm strength is a major component of your yoga practice—from holding up your entire body in challenging arm balances to increasing your stability in the ever-present Plank Pose. It’s no wonder then that a continuous yoga practice naturally builds arm strength over time. But if you’re looking to ramp it up and really work those biceps, triceps, and shoulder, add these 10-minute yoga arm workouts to your rotation. Your entire arms will be feeling the burn after any one of these practices (in the best way). And we guarantee you’ll be coming back to these practices again and again.
WORKOUTS
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
clevelandclinic.org

Bedtime Yoga for Better Sleep

Bedtime yoga can help you release the stress of the day before your head hits the pillow. Here’s a 10-pose routine to try.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Trainers Overwhelmingly Say This Move Will Get You in the Best Shape of Your Life

Call it a symptom of the Red album re-release or the All Too Well short film, but lately, I've decided there's no emotional landscape that can't be enriched by Taylor Swift. (What is it they say on Twitter? "My opinions are my own.") Just like Swift benefits every airwave, Spotify playlist, and concert venue she enters, trainers say that there's not a workout out there that can't be improved by a classic push-up. And soon you'll know why "all too well."
WORKOUTS
localsyr.com

Relieving stress and anxiety through yoga

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For some people, the holiday season can be a stressful time, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can make things even more difficult. Samadhi Yoga Syracuse in Liverpool is hoping to change that. Bridgette Maney, the owner of Samadhi Yoga Syracuse, says it’s all about the breath...
LIVERPOOL, NY
triathlete.com

The Right Way to Find and Use Your Maximum Lifting Weight

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. There are many benefits to heavy lifting—especially at this time of year. After all, who doesn’t want increased bone density and muscle activation, greater...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy