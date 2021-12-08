ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

OneShot Console Port Announced During 5th Anniversary Celebration

By Ule Lopez
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOneShot was a game released in 2016 on Steam (with the original game being released in 2014) which offered players a unique premise for an RPG. This game has since become a revolutionary indie title that received international acclaim for its clever story and use of metafictional elements with how it's...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

