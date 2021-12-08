VDH reports highest COVID data spike since October with 2,850 new cases, 96 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 2,850 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day case spike since Oct. 7, and 40 new virus-related deaths, the largest single-day death spike since Oct. 30, on Wednesday morning. This brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 988,147 confirmed and probable cases and 14,838 confirmed and probable deaths.

Virginia health officials confirmed 727,071 cases and 12,460 deaths are related to the virus as of Wednesday, Dec. 8. However, 261,076 cases and 2,378 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate for all types of COVID-19 tests has increased from 7.7 percent to 8 percent over the past 24 hours.

Health officials reported 2,850 new COVID-19 cases, 96 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 40 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Dec. 7, 2021 and Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Wednesday update, more than 156,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County: 2,337 cases (+17), 85 hospitalizations, and 84 deaths (+1)

85 hospitalizations, and Amherst County: 4,597 cases (+5) , 234 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths

, 234 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths Appomattox County: 2,585 cases (+10) , 127 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths

, 127 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths Bath County: 527 cases (+1) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths

, 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths Bedford County: 10,618 cases (+27) , 432 hospitalizations (+3), and 168 deaths (+1)

, Bland County: 1,139 cases (+1), 51 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths

51 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths Botetourt County: 4,286 cases (+19) , 98 hospitalizations, and 58 deaths

, 98 hospitalizations, and 58 deaths Buena Vista: 1,449 cases (+5) , 33 hospitalizations, and 29 deaths (+1)

, 33 hospitalizations, and Campbell County: 7,776 cases (+25), 381 hospitalizations (+2), and 151 deaths (+1)

Carroll County: 4,454 cases (+16), 326 hospitalizations, and 105 deaths

326 hospitalizations, and 105 deaths Charlotte County: 1,408 cases (+9), 85 hospitalizations (+1), and 28 deaths

and 28 deaths Covington: 790 cases (-1), 33 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths

33 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths Craig County: 683 cases (+1) , 22 hospitalizations, and 10 deaths

, 22 hospitalizations, and 10 deaths Danville: 6,553 cases (-1), 377 hospitalizations, and 200 deaths

377 hospitalizations, and 200 deaths Floyd County: 1,608 cases (+14) , 49 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths

, 49 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths Franklin County: 6,693 cases (+45) , 281 hospitalizations (+1) , and 114 deaths

, , and 114 deaths Galax: 1,661 cases (+8) , 132 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths

, 132 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths Giles County: 2,444 cases (+3) , 94 hospitalizations (+1), and 35 deaths (+1)

, Grayson County: 2,343 cases (+10), 146 hospitalizations (+2), and 53 deaths (+1)

Halifax County: 4,203 cases (+12), 183 hospitalizations, and 115 deaths (+1)

183 hospitalizations, and Henry County: 7,200 cases (+29), 471 hospitalizations (+2), and 184 deaths (+4)

Highland County: 198 cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Lexington: 1,647 cases (+4), 38 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths

38 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths Lynchburg: 12,255 cases (+34), 503 hospitalizations (+6), and 196 deaths (+1)

Martinsville: 2,257 cases (+8), 186 hospitalizations, and 94 deaths

186 hospitalizations, and 94 deaths Montgomery County: 12,329 cases (+32), 268 hospitalizations, and 116 deaths

268 hospitalizations, and 116 deaths Nelson County: 1,505 cases (+10), 61 hospitalizations, and 22 deaths (+1)

61 hospitalizations, and Patrick County: 2,352 cases (+14), 137 hospitalizations, and 60 deaths

137 hospitalizations, and 60 deaths Pittsylvania County: 8,607 cases (+38), 394 hospitalizations (+3), and 133 deaths

and 133 deaths Pulaski County: 4,500 cases (+13), 230 hospitalizations (+3), and 98 deaths (+1)

Radford: 3,115 cases (+7), 54 hospitalizations (+1), and 36 deaths

and 36 deaths Roanoke City: 13,146 cases (+23) , 331 hospitalizations (+1), and 257 deaths

, and 257 deaths Roanoke County: 12,982 cases (+58) , 272 hospitalizations, and 184 deaths (+1)

, 272 hospitalizations, and Rockbridge County: 2,315 cases (+6), 80 hospitalizations, and 66 deaths

80 hospitalizations, and 66 deaths Salem: 3,941 cases (+29) , 102 hospitalizations, and 72 deaths (+1)

, 102 hospitalizations, and Wythe County: 4,902 cases (+10), 273 hospitalizations (+2), and 112 deaths

**items in bold indicate increases or decreases in the total number of cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths since the previous weekday**

Health officials say they have received 40,186 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Wednesday, which is 96 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Tuesday. This marks the largest single-day jump in hospitalizations since Oct. 28.

