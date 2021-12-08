ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

VDH reports highest COVID data spike since October with 2,850 new cases, 96 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COkuj_0dHFRLNY00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 2,850 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day case spike since Oct. 7, and 40 new virus-related deaths, the largest single-day death spike since Oct. 30, on Wednesday morning. This brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 988,147 confirmed and probable cases and 14,838 confirmed and probable deaths.

Virginia health officials confirmed 727,071 cases and 12,460 deaths are related to the virus as of Wednesday, Dec. 8. However, 261,076 cases and 2,378 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

Pfizer says its COVID-19 booster protects against omicron

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate for all types of COVID-19 tests has increased from 7.7 percent to 8 percent over the past 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmboH_0dHFRLNY00
Health officials reported 2,850 new COVID-19 cases, 96 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 40 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Dec. 7, 2021 and Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Wednesday update, more than 156,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

  • Alleghany County: 2,337 cases (+17), 85 hospitalizations, and 84 deaths (+1)
  • Amherst County: 4,597 cases (+5) , 234 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths
  • Appomattox County: 2,585 cases (+10) , 127 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths
  • Bath County: 527 cases (+1) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths
  • Bedford County: 10,618 cases (+27) , 432 hospitalizations (+3), and 168 deaths (+1)
  • Bland County: 1,139 cases (+1), 51 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths
  • Botetourt County: 4,286 cases (+19) , 98 hospitalizations, and 58 deaths
  • Buena Vista: 1,449 cases (+5) , 33 hospitalizations, and 29 deaths (+1)
  • Campbell County: 7,776 cases (+25), 381 hospitalizations (+2), and 151 deaths (+1)
  • Carroll County: 4,454 cases (+16), 326 hospitalizations, and 105 deaths
  • Charlotte County: 1,408 cases (+9), 85 hospitalizations (+1), and 28 deaths
  • Covington: 790 cases (-1), 33 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths
  • Craig County: 683 cases (+1) , 22 hospitalizations, and 10 deaths
  • Danville: 6,553 cases (-1), 377 hospitalizations, and 200 deaths
  • Floyd County: 1,608 cases (+14) , 49 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths
  • Franklin County: 6,693 cases (+45) , 281 hospitalizations (+1) , and 114 deaths
  • Galax: 1,661 cases (+8) , 132 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths
  • Giles County: 2,444 cases (+3) , 94 hospitalizations (+1), and 35 deaths (+1)
  • Grayson County: 2,343 cases (+10), 146 hospitalizations (+2), and 53 deaths (+1)
  • Halifax County: 4,203 cases (+12), 183 hospitalizations, and 115 deaths (+1)
  • Henry County: 7,200 cases (+29), 471 hospitalizations (+2), and 184 deaths (+4)
  • Highland County: 198 cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
  • Lexington: 1,647 cases (+4), 38 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
  • Lynchburg: 12,255 cases (+34), 503 hospitalizations (+6), and 196 deaths (+1)
  • Martinsville: 2,257 cases (+8), 186 hospitalizations, and 94 deaths
  • Montgomery County: 12,329 cases (+32), 268 hospitalizations, and 116 deaths
  • Nelson County: 1,505 cases (+10), 61 hospitalizations, and 22 deaths (+1)
  • Patrick County: 2,352 cases (+14), 137 hospitalizations, and 60 deaths
  • Pittsylvania County: 8,607 cases (+38), 394 hospitalizations (+3), and 133 deaths
  • Pulaski County: 4,500 cases (+13), 230 hospitalizations (+3), and 98 deaths (+1)
  • Radford: 3,115 cases (+7), 54 hospitalizations (+1), and 36 deaths
  • Roanoke City: 13,146 cases (+23) , 331 hospitalizations (+1), and 257 deaths
  • Roanoke County: 12,982 cases (+58) , 272 hospitalizations, and 184 deaths (+1)
  • Rockbridge County: 2,315 cases (+6), 80 hospitalizations, and 66 deaths
  • Salem: 3,941 cases (+29) , 102 hospitalizations, and 72 deaths (+1)
  • Wythe County: 4,902 cases (+10), 273 hospitalizations (+2), and 112 deaths

**items in bold indicate increases or decreases in the total number of cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths since the previous weekday**

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors in all states

Health officials say they have received 40,186 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Wednesday, which is 96 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Tuesday. This marks the largest single-day jump in hospitalizations since Oct. 28.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on [ Apple ] and [ Android ]

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

School-reported COVID cases increasing in Maryland counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in some Maryland school systems. In Carroll County, the school system is reporting 337 positive COVID cases as of December 8, 2021, according to the county's database. That is the highest number so far this school year. Carroll County...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WFXR

4,737 new COVID cases, 68 new deaths reported by VDH between Thursday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 967,209 coronavirus cases and 14,684 virus-related deaths as of Monday, which includes 4,737 new confirmed and probable cases and 68 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth since Thursday. Virginia health officials confirmed 713,744 cases and 12,327 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients around ‘near Southwest Virginia’ climbs to 207 as of Friday

(WFXR) — Over the last three weeks, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the “near Southwest Virginia” region has been steadily climbing, going from 164 confirmed and pending patients as of Nov. 12 to 207 patients as of Friday. This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH’s Thursday update includes 1,781 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 962,472 coronavirus cases and 14,616 virus-related deaths as of Thursday, which includes 1,781 new confirmed and probable cases and 19 new confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 710,878 cases and 12,272 deaths are related to the virus as of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vdh#Commonwealth#Omicron
WJHL

VDH reports 178 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia Tuesday; 6 more deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases out of Southwest Virginia on Tuesday. According to the department, News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area also saw 11 additional hospitalizations and six new deaths overnight. The new hospitalizations due to the virus include one new hospitalization each in Buchanan, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFXR

VDH: 2,242 new coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths reported as of Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 985,296 coronavirus cases and 14,798 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday, which includes 2,242 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 725,122 cases and 12,426 deaths are related to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

VDH using sewage to predict COVID-19 outbreaks

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is monitoring sewage in several parts of the Commonwealth in an effort to predict future outbreaks of the coronavirus. Wastewater surveillance is already occurring at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant on Brownlee Avenue SE. Workers use a vacuum-like machine with a 12-foot hose […]
ROANOKE, VA
Eureka Times-Standard

COVID: Humboldt County reports 80 new cases, one hospitalization

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 80 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing to 10,259 the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus. One new hospitalization of a resident in their 70s was also reported. Over the weekend, 346 individuals were vaccinated at Public Health...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WTOP

Delaware saw highest new daily COVID-19 cases last week since January

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware saw the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since January last week. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that there were 776 new positive cases on Friday, reaching rates not seen since the beginning of the year. The number represents a sharp uptick from the 285 new positive cases that were reported four days earlier, on Nov. 29, according to state data.
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
341
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy