ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

OSL Exchange Expands Access to Institutional Investors in USA and Canada

By OSL
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZero trading fees offered to clients until the end of 2021 to mark OSL's North America growth. Access available through REST API, FIX 4.4 Protocol, GUI Modular and Talos' market leading OMS. Exchange aggregates global liquidity from OSL's leading institutional clients. CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- OSL, a...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle99.com

Institutional Investors See Massive Correction In The Cryptocurrency Landscape In 2022

Numerous institutional investors are projecting a massive correction in the cryptocurrency landscape in 2022. Natixis Investment Managers recently published a poll showing such a forecast. On Wednesday, the American French-based global asset management firm revealed the results of a global institution poll. It surveyed 500 institutional investors who manage about...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Institutional Investors Expect Major Correction in Crypto Market Next Year

Many institutional investors are predicting a major correction in the cryptocurrency market next year, a survey published by Natixis Investment Managers shows. Despite seeing crypto as the top contender for a major correction, institutional investors are increasingly warming up to the asset class. Institutional Investors See Crypto as Top Contender...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Stobox Partners With InvestaX to Expand Mutual Investors Outreach

Stobox, a turn-key tokenization provider, partners with InvestaX, an investment and trading platform for DSOs (Digital Securities Offering) and STOs (Security Token Offering). InvestaX is Singapore-headquartered, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and facilitates DSOs and STOs of global private market deals, focusing on exciting growth industries including cryptocurrency, blockchain, gaming, digital assets, venture, private equity, and real estate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Institutional Investors#Canada#Digital Assets#North America#Api#Gui Modular#Oms Exchange#Cnw#Saas#Bc Technology Group#Btc#Eth#Usdt#Ltc#Bch#Defi#Osl Exchange
crowdfundinsider.com

First Institutional Investor Joins the Association of German Credit Platforms

NordIX AG, founded in 2009, specializes in investing in fixed-income securities and derivatives, currently managing several hundred million euros in various public and special funds and also supports professional investors in the development and implementation of individual investment solutions (special funds) in the bond sector. This is the association’s first...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Nexo working with Fidelity to attract institutional crypto investors

Nexo has announced that it is teaming up with Fidelity Digital Assets. The two firms seek to expand institutional access to cryptocurrency investments. The partnership comes less than a month after Nexo launched a $100M buyback program for NEXO tokens. Nexo, a crypto lending and savings platform, has announced that...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Nexo Partners With Fidelity to Expand Institutional Access to Cryptocurrencies

Nexo has partnered with digital asset manager Fidelity to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to institutional investors. Leading cryptocurrency lending and savings platform Nexo has partnered with Fidelity Digital Assets (FDA), the digital arm of financial services giant Fidelity Investments, to expand institutional access to cryptocurrencies. Nexo Partners with Fidelity. Following...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
multihousingnews.com

Why Institutional Investors Should Eye SFR Allocations

Anthony Cazazian of Man GPM makes a case for how the asset class presents compelling opportunities. The pandemic has proven the resiliency of SFRs as an asset class that can work in a stressed environment and outperform other real estate sectors, according to Anthony Cazazian, managing director & head of U.S. Residential Real Estate at Man Global Private Markets. Cazazian argues that SFRs provide institutional investors the opportunity to further invest in the U.S. housing market and gain the portfolio diversification benefits the asset class offers relative to multifamily and all other core real estate sectors.
REAL ESTATE
CoinTelegraph

Without staking, institutional crypto investors cannot escape inflation

By 2021, proof-of-stake (PoS) anchored itself as the consensus mechanism of choice for new and innovative blockchains. Ethereum 2.0, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Terra Luna — five out of the top 10 base layer blockchains run on PoS. It’s easy to see why PoS blockchains are popular: The ability to put tokens to work — verifying transactions and earning a reward in the process — allows investors to earn a passive yield while improving the security of the blockchain network they’d invested in.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Some Midstream Energy Companies Dodged Institutional Investors’ Culling

Institutional investors were net sellers of some of the top publicly traded North American midstream energy companies over the third quarter, but some major pipeline companies still enjoyed gains as they positioned for the energy transition. According to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of SEC filings, institutional investors redeemed...
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

Two Foreign Institutional Investors Target US Industrial Assets

Two foreign institutional investors have gathered billions of dollars to target the US industrial market, according to two separate announcements that were made almost simultaneously. In one, global alternative investment firm Investcorp, in partnership with two sovereign wealth funds, announced the formation of a new venture to acquire industrial real...
REAL ESTATE
beincrypto.com

Grayscale Launches Solana Trust For Institutional and High Net Worth Investors

Grayscale, the world’s largest asset manager for digital currency, has added Solana to its portfolio for institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. Grayscale Investments has created a new product with exposure to Solana for high net worth individuals and institutional investments. The Grayscale Solana Trust product becomes the sixteenth product in Grayscale’s product portfolio, after the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust, the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust, the Grayscale Chainlink Trust, the Grayscale Decentraland Trust, and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, amongst others. A minimum investment of $25000 is required, together with an annual fee of 2.5%. The launch of this new product is occurring after the SOL token was added to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund in Oct 2021.
MARKETS
starvedrock.media

OSL Hires Merrill Lynch and RBS Vet Jeff Howard as Head of North America Business Development and Institutional Sales, Secures FinCen MSB Registration

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- OSL, a member of BC Technology Group (stock code:863 HK), and a leader in digital asset trading and software-as-a-service (SaaS), today announced it has appointed Jeffrey Howard, a 25-year prime brokerage and listed derivatives veteran, as Head of North America Business Development and Institutional Sales. In conjunction with the hire, OSL has acquired a Money Services Business (MSB) registration from the United States Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Institutional Investors Discuss the Shift to Portfolio Decarbonization

A recent study done by State Street Global Advisors asked over 300 institutional investors what some of their biggest barriers to ESG investing and portfolio decarbonization were. Unsurprisingly, the main issue was a lack of either quality ESG data or a lack of any standardization of the data and reporting.
ECONOMY
marcellusdrilling.com

Institutional Investors Come Off Sidelines, Invest in M-U Stocks

Contrary to the false narrative spun by leftist media that “everyone,” especially large institutional investors, are divesting from and refusing to buy new investments in stocks of companies that drill for oil and natural gas, some of the largest institutional investors came off the sidelines and some (for the first time ever!) got into the game by investing in individual shale gas stocks in the Marcellus/Utica during the third quarter of 2021. Which big investors did the investing and how much did they invest/purchase in the way of stock? We have all the deets below…
UTICA, NY
u.today

Former PayPal CEO's Cryptocurrency Exchange Goes Live for Institutional Clients

The cryptocurrency exchange backed by Peter Thiel and Richard Li began operating for a batch of institutional investors on Tuesday. The start for institutional investors is only the first step before the full launch for private investors and traders. The Bullish Exchange will offer Bitcoin, Ether and EOS tokens for...
MARKETS
ai-cio.com

Institutional Investors Are Flying Blind When It Comes to ESG Data

A lack of standards on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and irregular data submission by investment managers are preventing institutional investors from getting a clear picture of their ESG investments, according to a new report. Despite having a desire to track ESG metrics in their private portfolios, 72% of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy