ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting a record day for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state. There are now 379 people in the hospital with the virus,...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 1

Related
wabi.tv

267 Maine schools are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the DOE

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 267 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to the Maine Department of Education. During the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported more than 6,200 cases. These numbers are much higher than the last update, which saw 193 outbreaks and 56-hundred cases over 30...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Kennebec County Correctional Facility still dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta is still dealing with a COVID outbreak. Officials say 32 people have now tested positive. Of those, 20 are inmates and 12 are staff members. According to the Kennebec Journal, jail employees will start returning to work today, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Health to get 5 National Guard members for assistance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As daily COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalizations remain high, health officials say they continue to see more unvaccinated patients in ICU beds and on ventilators. Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says the Omicron variant is proving to be highly transmissible. He says while it may...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Maine Cdc#Icu#Mainers#Covid
WCVB

CDC: New Hampshire has highest COVID-19 case rate in nation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active COVID-19 cases hit a new high Thursday in New Hampshire, with health officials saying there are once again more than 8,000 known cases in the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire now has the highest seven-day rate of new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise here in Maine. As of Saturday, there are 377 people in the hospital with the virus, 65% of those individuals are not vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC. There are 120 patients in critical care. 60 are on ventilators. Head of...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Eastern Maine Medical Center finds a new way to help COVID patients

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is helping COVID-19 patients have peace of mind as they wait out their quarantine period at home. It’s given to patients who test positive for the virus but are healthy enough to be safely discharged from the Emergency Department. Each...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wabi.tv

1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - 1,510 new cases of coronavirus being recorded in our state according to the Maine CDC. Two more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Penobscot and Kennebec counties. 235 new cases come from Penobscot County alone. 133 in Kennebec. 65 new cases recorded in Hancock...
PENOBSCOT, ME
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Rise to 1,173

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,173 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Tuesday. This marks the fifth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations. The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage linked to a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only vaccination and...
MARYLAND STATE
wabi.tv

1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines

Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases in Maine continue to top the one thousand mark. The Maine CDC is reporting 1,286 new ones for Thursday. There are also 27 additional deaths. That high number is the result of a vital records review according to the Maine CDC. 12,723 new vaccinations...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbaltimore.com

School-reported COVID cases increasing in Maryland counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in some Maryland school systems. In Carroll County, the school system is reporting 337 positive COVID cases as of December 8, 2021, according to the county's database. That is the highest number so far this school year. Carroll County...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy