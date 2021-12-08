Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,173 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Tuesday. This marks the fifth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be introducing emergency legislation intended to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed as they grapple with rising hospitalizations. The new round of data comes as the Maryland Department of Health deals with a server outage linked to a cyber attack earlier this month. As a result, only vaccination and...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO