London is blue. And London has been blue. And before this weekend, Chelsea had won seven consecutive away derbies against London-based opposition, even. And yet, after the misfortune of the United game and the lackluster performance midweek, not to mention our accumulating injuries and the level of play at which David Moyes has gotten West Ham to play, we needed to be even more wary than usual of this cross-town trip.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO