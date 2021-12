Michael Shannon was originally tabbed to play Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in the HBO series based on the NBA team. However, Shannon was replaced by John C. Reilly due to "creative differences," according to Deadline in 2019. This week, a new report by Matthew Belloni of Puck revealed the reason why Shannon was replaced. In August 2019, Shannon was announced to play Buss. However, as Belloni said, "Shannon tanked the read-through, so he was soon fired." Adam McKay, the co-creator of the series, which is called Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, replaced Shannon with Reilly, which was announced on Sept. 10.

