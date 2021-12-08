ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
watchOS 8.3 and iOS 15.2 bring ECG support for China

By Imran Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently released watchOS 8.3 and iOS 15.2 release candidates bring support for ECG in China. The feature had received ‘medical device’ approval in China in June 2021, however, it is only being released to developers with the new release candidates, and will likely be rolled out to the general public...

