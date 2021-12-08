watchOS 8.3 and iOS 15.2 bring ECG support for China

After I updated my iPhone 12 Pro to 15.1.1, and my Apple Watch SE to watchOS 8.1, the iPhone’s battery has been draining fast … but only after an initial connection to my Apple Watch. When I check my iPhone’s Settings > Battery and scroll down to see who the culprits is, it’s the App Store app. Anyone else having this fast battery-drain issue? In my case, the App Store app is using 45% of the battery, even though it is ‘alive’ for less than 3 minutes total. Before, with my identically very light everyday usage, my iPhone battery lasted 36 hours. Immediately after updating to 15.1.1 and 8.1, no matter what ‘repairs’ and reboots I try, it dies after about 10-12 hours. This almost seems normal-ish, until you look at Settings > Battery and see that the App Store app is running amok. Reboots and even a wipe and re-pairing of the watch do not help.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO