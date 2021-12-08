ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands

'No school for becoming queen': Dutch princess in limelight

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbL0v_0dHFPl3u00
Netherlands Royals Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia, left, takes an honorary seat at the Council of State, the highest government advisory body in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, as her father King Willem-Alexander, right, looks on, one day after celebrating her eighteenth birthday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) (Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne took part in a ceremonial meeting of the government's chief advisory body Wednesday in a symbolic step into the royal limelight a day after she turned 18.

Princess Amalia, the eldest of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters, was formally welcomed by her father to the Council of State advisory panel in a nationally televised ceremony.

“Since yesterday, as our constitution also solemnly formulates, I have a rightful seat in the Council of State. And that has everything to do with the office that awaits me. In the distant future, I hope,” Amalia said in a brief speech. “Although there is always the realization that it could be tomorrow.”

Amalia is taking a gap year after graduating from high school and before starting university. She acknowledged she has a lot to learn as a queen-in-waiting.

"I realize how little I know about the tasks of government, the assessment of laws, the functioning of the administration and the role of the judge,” she said.

Now that she is 18, Amalia is entitled to an allowance worth 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) per year, but she said earlier this year she does not want to accept it.

In a hand-written note to the Dutch prime minister, she said, “I find it uncomfortable as long as I can offer little in return and other students have it so much more difficult, especially in these uncertain corona times.”

At a brief meeting with reporters after Wednesday's event, Amalia underscored again that she will take her time to grow toward the role of queen of this nation of more 17.5 million and the rest of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“There is no school for becoming queen as there is for lawyer, teacher, baker,” she said. “So I think we need to look at what they did in the past but also keep a close eye on what is happening now and move with the times.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Future Queen of the Netherlands Princess Catharina-Amalia turns 18

While reaching adulthood brings greater responsibilities for all of us, growing up carries even weightier significance for those who know they’ll one day rule a country. Yet it’s not a prospect that seems to intimidate Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, who appears confident and self-possessed in her new 18th birthday portraits, released by the Dutch Royal Family this week.
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Dutch queen Beatrix tests positive for coronavirus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal house announced Saturday. In a statement, the royal house said Beatrix got tested after feeling “mild cold symptoms.” It said she is in isolation at home and abiding by rules for people who have tested positive. The princess lives in a castle in the central Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Princess Amalia, heir to Dutch throne, quietly celebrates 18th birthday

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The heir to the Dutch throne, Crown Princess Amalia, was expected to quietly celebrate her 18th birthday at home on Tuesday, in line with the country’s coronavirus lockdown rules and the tradition of the Netherlands’ low-key monarchy. The occasion means that Amalia, the eldest daughter of King...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Dutch#Ap#The Council Of State
UPI News

Dutch heir Princess Amalia joins senior council after turning 18

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, joined the government's top advisory body on Wednesday after celebrating her 18th birthday. She is next in line to succeed her father, King Willem-Alexander. Fans of the royal family brought the Dutch crown princess flowers and gifts on Tuesday.
EUROPE
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
WORLD
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Told To Expect The Worse After Breaking A Protocol, Unlikely To Host Prince William And Kate Middleton On Their U.S. Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Windsor Castle: Discover the legend of Bloody Mary

We have all heard this tale of chanting the name of ‘Bloody Mary’ a few times before a mirror with a candle at night in the hopes to conjure an apparition who revealed the future. That story definitely gave us the chills as a child, but do you really know...
U.K.
CNN

Climber can keep $84,000-worth of jewels he found on Mont Blanc

(CNN) — A climber who found a trove of precious stones on Mont Blanc has been given half of the 150,000-euro ($168,700) haul to keep after authorities couldn't find the original owner. The climber found the emeralds and sapphires on the mountain in France in 2013, and he has now...
LIFESTYLE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy