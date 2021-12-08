Hancock County man sentenced to 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a child

A Hancock County man was sentenced to prison for 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a minor.

David Sullivan of Pine Lane, New Cumberland was facing a 516-count indictment, with charges including sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child.

According to the WeirtonDailyTimes , prosecutors said Sullivan “ engaged in sexual contact, sexual intrusion and sexual intercourse with a child under his care, custody or control at the time .”

The judge told Sullivan “We don’t have the death penalty in West Virginia or else you would get it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.