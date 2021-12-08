ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, WV

Hancock County man sentenced to 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a child

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

A Hancock County man was sentenced to prison for 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a minor.

David Sullivan of Pine Lane, New Cumberland was facing a 516-count indictment, with charges including sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child.

According to the WeirtonDailyTimes , prosecutors said Sullivan engaged in sexual contact, sexual intrusion and sexual intercourse with a child under his care, custody or control at the time .”

The judge told Sullivan “We don’t have the death penalty in West Virginia or else you would get it.”

Comments / 68

Alice Waggle
3d ago

Definitely a good call from the judge who ever he or she is ! For every child predator off the streets more innocent little children are protected ! I definitely commend the judge on this sentence! Hopefully more judges will follow ! A small child should never be hurt !

Reply(5)
39
Drauka Grissa
3d ago

that is no where near long enough. if you look at it in terms of years per offense, it averages out to less than 10yrs/offense. it should be at least 100 years per offense

Reply(1)
4
Tyrone Jackson
3d ago

yes finally some forms of justice but I believe in execution of these people. he will get it up the Ole Pooper 4 sure

Reply(3)
6
