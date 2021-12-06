Emergent Technologies: Friend or Foe?

An Act to Promote Inclusive Entrepreneurship and Economic Justice. November 9, 2021 (via email) Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. I offer this testimony in support of S.270/H. 505 in the hopes that it will be of value as the committee works to position the Commonwealth for a strong economic recovery. Earlier this year MassINC presented research describing small business patterns in Massachusetts with a focus on inclusive growth and development. Our study’s most compelling finding was the steady downward trend in small business starts. Between the mid-2000s and the onset of the pandemic, the rate of new businesses formed in Massachusetts fell by half. While a complex array of forces drove this downward trend, changing demographics played a considerable role. People of color make up an increasingly large share of our population. Because they lack access to growth capital, business networks, and both public and private markets, entrepreneurs of color have great difficulty launching and growing successful businesses enterprises in our commonwealth.

