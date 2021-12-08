ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Commits Move Around In Latest Rivals250 Rankings Adjustments

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago
Rivals has released yet another of many re-rankings of the 2022 class and there was certainly plenty of movement for. the Notre Dame commits. Notre Dame had 13 of its 22 commits ranked in the Rivals250, and two more top targets also made it in the latest rankings update.

Notre Dame's highest ranked commit is Hilton Head (S.C.) High School star linebacker Jaylen Sneed, who fell seven spots to No. 40 in the latest rankings. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wideout CJ Williams is the next Fighting Irish commit, checking in at the No. 45 spot on the ranking.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford ranked No. 104 in the latest update. Lawrence (Mass.) Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan moved up four spots to the No. 110 spot in the latest Rivals rankings.

The next two rankings are the biggest head scratchers. Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham and Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather ranked No. 162 and No. 166 in the latest ranking, respectively. Burnham dropped seven spots while Merriweather dropped six spots.

SI All-American has both players ranked among the Top 100 players in the country and both had outstanding senior seasons. Burnham was recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Michigan after a brilliant senior season and both he and Merriweather are vastly underrated by Rivals.

Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona jumped up fourteen spots to No. 171 in the ranking, while the next two Notre Dame commits were new to the Rivals250.

West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon jumped into the ranking for the first time at No. 177 while Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey climbed up from unranked all the way to No. 180. Both had outstanding senior seasons, although Rivals was a bit behind some of the other outlets in recognizing their talent, projection and big final campaigns.

Dayton (Ohio) Wayne tackle Aamil Wagner is next at No. 195, which is up seven spots from the last ranking. Wagner is the third Notre Dame offensive line commit to check in the Rivals250.

The biggest drop from the Irish commits came from Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka, who fell 38 spots all the way to No. 196.

Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira continues to climb up the rankings, jumping up 44 more spots to No. 206. Gobaira made his first appearance in the last Rivals ranking, and he's jumped up another spot. The Virginia standout was a ranked as a three-star when he committed to Notre Dame in May.

Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price rounds out the rankings for Notre Dame at No. 237.

Two top targets for Notre Dame also ranked in the Rivals250.

Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth moved up a spot to No. 124. Former Irish cornerback commit Devin Moore, standout from Naples (Fla.) High School, went unranked to No. 135. Moore decommitted from Notre Dame on the same day Brian Kelly left for LSU. The Irish staff will be out to see him this week in hopes of convincing him to visit campus this weekend and hopefully rejoin the 2022 class.

Notre Dame currently has the No. 4 class in the country according to Rivals. Landing Schrauth and getting Moore back in the class would go a long way towards ensuring the Irish maintain a spot in the Top 5.

For the latest on the recruitment of both Schrauth and Moore check out the IB Premium Board, Champions Lounge. You can find that post HERE.

