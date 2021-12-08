ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China approves Brii Biosciences' COVID-19 treatment

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences’ neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country.

The medicine, a combination of BRII-196/BRII-198, was approved to treat mild COVID-19 and the disease of “normal type” with high risk of progressing to hospitalization or death in adults and teenagers aged 12-17, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico reports 235 more deaths from COVID-19

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 235 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s official toll since the pandemic began to 296,620. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Fauci says three shots of COVID-19 vaccine is 'optimal care'

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the "optimal care" but two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains the U.S. government's official definition of fully vaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Biosciences#Beijing#Medicine#Brii Biosciences
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China's Guangdong Reports Human Infection of H5N6 Bird Flu

BEIJING (Reuters) - The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Saturday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Huizhou. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AFP

China grants emergency approval for its first Covid drug

China's drug authority has granted emergency approval for the country's first specialised treatment against Covid-19, found in clinical trials to significantly reduce hospitalisations and deaths among high-risk patients. The move comes as regulators around the world give the green light to treatments -- particularly for high-risk groups -- amid worries over the new Omicron variant. China is also grappling with a growing number of studies that show its vaccines have lower efficacy rates than many of those made overseas. In an official notice published Wednesday, China's National Medical Products Administration said it has granted "emergency approval" for a monoclonal antibody treatment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

Discussing Outpatient COVID-19 Treatments

Here is a look at some of the treatment alternatives, which can offer simpler logistics and cost considerations. The general progression of COVID-19 has led society into a whirlpool of clinical trials, data extrapolations, and literature critiques. Currently, highly effective vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have been introduced and have helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19; however, for the unvaccinated, as well as for the estimated millions of immunocompromised persons who are less likely to respond robustly to vaccination, treatment remains important.1,2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

First COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Therapy Approved

Brii Biosciences Limited, a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has granted approval of the company’s monoclonal neutralizing antibody (mAb) therapy, the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination (previously BRII-196/BRII-198 combination), for the treatment in adults and pediatric patients (age 12-17 weighing at least 40 kg) with mild and normal type of COVID-19 at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death. The indication of pediatric patients (age 12-17 weighing at least 40 kg) is under a conditional approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at 'twice the rate' of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

U.K. approves GSK-Vir Bio's COVID-19 antibody treatment which cuts hospitalization/death by 79%

Britain's drug regulator has approved GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. In a clinical trial, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

GSK says its Covid-19 treatment works on Omicron

The FTSE 100 drugs company said it had tested Sotrovimab on specific individual mutations found in Omicron and that the treatment had shown activity against all variants of concern defined by the World Health Organization. GSK said it was working with Vir Technology, its partner on Sotrovimab, to confirm effectiveness...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy