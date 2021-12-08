Video: James Webb Space Telescope: A new view of the universe

Scientists have found an “alien world” that is almost 10 times bigger than Jupiter, prompting speculation about the planet’s origins.The mysterious new giant gas planet is one of the heaviest ever found and was discovered in the Centaurus constellation about 325 light years away, revealed a new study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.The planet, named b Centauri b, was found orbiting b Centauri, a two-star system with a mass at least six times that of the Sun. It is the hottest and largest planet-hosting system known to date.Until now, astronomers said no planets had been spotted around...
