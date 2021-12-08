ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Video: James Webb Space Telescope: A new view of the universe

By European Space Agency
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's next generation cosmic observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, is due for launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana in late December. Developed and...

phys.org

scitechdaily.com

Scouting Active Supermassive Black Holes With NASA’s Webb Space Telescope

Researchers will examine three active supermassive black holes – known as quasars – their host galaxies, and their neighborhoods to better detail these distant objects and the conditions of the early universe. When astronomers discovered point-like objects in all-sky radio surveys in the 1950s, they weren’t sure how...
Digital Trends

Astronomers discover enormous planet in extreme, massive star system

Astronomers have discovered a planet some previously thought to be impossible, orbiting an enormous and extremely hot star system. The planet, which orbits the two-star system b Centauri, is challenging assumptions about where planets can form. Located in the constellation of Centaurus, 325 light-years away, the b Centauri system consists...
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Capture a Doomed Galaxy Plunging Into a Galactic Furnace

The Víctor M. Blanco Telescope in Chile captures a doomed galaxy falling into the heart of the Fornax Cluster. The denizens of the Fornax galaxy cluster populate this image from the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope, located in Chile at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab. The irregular galaxy lurking in the bottom left corner of this Dark Energy Survey image is NGC 1427A, and its headlong plunge into the heart of the Fornax Cluster over millions of years will eventually result in the galaxy’s disruption.
Phys.org

Mini-jet found near Milky Way's supermassive black hole

Our Milky Way's central black hole has a leak. This supermassive black hole looks like it still has the vestiges of a blowtorch-like jet dating back several thousand years. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope hasn't photographed the phantom jet but has helped find circumstantial evidence that it is still pushing feebly into a huge hydrogen cloud and then splattering, like the narrow stream from a hose aimed into a pile of sand.
Digital Trends

NASA launches Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer to study the X-ray universe

NASA launched its latest mission this week: A space-based observatory that will use X-ray instruments to study phenomena such as black holes, neutron stars, and pulsars. The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission, a collaboration with the Italian Space Agency (ASI), was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Thursday, December 9 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Independent

Scientists find massive planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter that shouldn’t exist

Scientists have found an “alien world” that is almost 10 times bigger than Jupiter, prompting speculation about the planet’s origins.The mysterious new giant gas planet is one of the heaviest ever found and was discovered in the Centaurus constellation about 325 light years away, revealed a new study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.The planet, named b Centauri b, was found orbiting b Centauri, a two-star system with a mass at least six times that of the Sun. It is the hottest and largest planet-hosting system known to date.Until now, astronomers said no planets had been spotted around...
Space.com

SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 astronaut crew flew a meteorite back to space (briefly)

After spending 50,000 years on Earth, a meteorite got the chance to visit space again for almost three days, during the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission in September. Pilot Sian Proctor shared a video on Twitter Friday (Dec. 10) showing a fragment of the immense Canyon Diablo space rock that slammed into northern Arizona, forming Barringer Crater (better known as Meteor Crater.)
scitechdaily.com

Discovery of Sub-Earth Planet: Ultra-Light and Super-Fast Exoplanet Is Not Like Anything in Our Solar System

As far as extrasolar planets go, ‘GJ 367 b’ is a featherweight. With half the mass of Earth, the newly discovered planet is one of the lightest among the nearly 5000 exoplanets known today. It takes the extrasolar planet approximately eight hours to orbit its parent star. With a diameter of just over 9000 kilometers, GJ 367 b is slightly larger than Mars. The planetary system is located just under 31 light years from Earth and is thus ideal for further investigation. The discovery demonstrates that it is possible to precisely determine the properties of even the smallest, least massive exoplanets. Such studies provide a key to understanding how terrestrial planets form and evolve.
spectrumnews1.com

Astronomers eye the launch of most complex telescope ever constructed

There’s a big gift for astronomers you won’t find under any Christmas tree. The James Webb Space Telescope, the most complex telescope ever constructed, is scheduled to launch on Dec. 22. Webb is the scientific successor to the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, each essentially a giant time...
Space.com

Europe's Mars orbiter relays data from Chinese rover back to Earth

The European Space Agency's Mars Express collected data from China's Zhurong Mars rover and successfully sent it to Earth following a series of experimental communications tests. The Zhurong rover was designed only to communicate with its companion orbiter, Tianwen 1; however, the rover has long outlived its planned mission and...
Phys.org

A young, sun-like star may hold warnings for life on Earth

Astronomers spying on a stellar system located dozens of lightyears from Earth have, for the first time, observed a troubling fireworks show: A star, named EK Draconis, ejected a massive burst of energy and charged particles much more powerful than anything scientists have seen in our own solar system. The...
