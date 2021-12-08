Dr. Harvey Karp Shares Best Advice for Moms Going Through Postpartum Depression

In her nearly 60 year career, Marie Osmond has overcome many hardships. She opened up on the HL Podcast about the tragic suicide of her son, Michael, in 2010. Marie Osmond has had a long career that is no where near over. She’s always smiling, giddy and humble, despite suffering several losses throughout her life, struggling with bulimia, postpartum depression and the death of her son, Michael, when he was 18 years old. The singer’s late son died by suicide in 2010, and Marie has committed herself to helping others through their depression to ensure no one else suffers “silently,” as Michael did. “My son had struggled with depression his entire life — I actually invited his biological mom to to his funeral, and she told me that she had struggled her whole life — but a friend of mine just lost her son, and you never would have known it. They struggle silently,” Marie explained on the HollywoodLife Podcast.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO