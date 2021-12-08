Popular bagel shop introduces tacos and nachos menu at new Allentown location

The Farm House, a sandwich featuring sausage, Taylor ham, bacon, egg, and cheese, is still available at Bacon Bagels' new location in downtown Allentown. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call

A popular bagel shop has found a new home in Lehigh County.

Bacon Bagels, which opened in February 2019 at 2241 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, last week completed its move to 239 N. Fourth St. in downtown Allentown, less than a block away from Central Catholic High School and St. Luke’s Hospital – Sacred Heart Campus, according to owner Leo Martin.

The new location, dubbed Bacon Bagels & 4th Street Tacos, features a separate menu of signature tacos and nachos alongside its bagel sandwiches and other popular selections from its former location.

Martin, who recently bought out his business partners, Andrew Stonbely and Dustin LaVigne, had originally hoped to reopen the eatery in spring 2020 but was delayed to the pandemic. Family health issues and renovation hiccups further pushed back the business’ reopening earlier this year.

The new location, offering take-out and catering only, operates out of a renovated space that previously housed other eateries, including its most recent former tenant, Southern Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant.

Building improvements include new plumbing, electrical work, interior and exterior paint, kitchen equipment and more. Customers place orders through a take-out window.

“The set-up is very COVID-friendly,” Martin said. “Customers pick up their orders outside where there’s no crowds at all.”

The business continues to offer New York kettle-boiled bagels, including popular selections like plain, everything, French toast, jalapeno, poppy seed, cinnamon raisin and blueberry, along with a variety of cream cheeses and spreads.

Additionally, a condensed sandwich menu retains customer favorites like The Farm House (sausage, Taylor ham, bacon, egg and cheese), Maple Monte Cristo (maple ham, smoked chicken, egg, Swiss cheese and cinnamon maple butter on a French toast bagel) and Wild Havana (smoked pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, spicy brown mustard and garlic aioli). However, the business no longer carries Portuguese rolls, opting instead to streamline operations with bagel sandwiches only.

“We want items to come out faster,” Martin explained. “That was one of our few complaints previously — even though you were getting a nice, hot sandwich, you sometimes had to wait 10-15 minutes. So, these high-end machines that we bought are going to help us to get things out quicker.”

Sides include latkes (potato pancakes), bacon slaw and pico de gallo.

For its new Mexican offerings, the business allows customers to create their own nachos or soft shell tacos with choice of meat (smoked brisket, chicken or pork) on La Hausteca tortillas.

Tacos, which start at $4 and include two per order, come with pico de gallo and a side of guacamole. Add-ons include jalapenos, sour cream and melted hot cheese.

Bacon Bagels & 4th Street Tacos, which also offers coffee, orange juice and other beverages, is in its soft-opening phases where hours could change from week to week during the month of December, Martin said.

Hours for the week of Dec. 6 are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Mexican selections are available beginning at 11 a.m.

To stay up-to-date on Bacon Bagels & 4th Street Tacos happenings, follow the business’ Facebook page . Info: 610-433-8333.