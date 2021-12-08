ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Give something more meaningful this Christmas with Guardian Masterclasses

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M06rY_0dHFOAHG00

Enjoy the fulfilment that comes from giving something with real meaning. Our winter programme of online Masterclasses is chock-full of opportunities to strengthen skills and grow knowledge from world-leading experts in creative writing, science, journalism and business.

For the up-and-coming writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a088e_0dHFOAHG00
A masterclass in novel-writing with Kate Mosse and Maggie O’Farrell Photograph: Women's Prize for Fiction

For the creative

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijVPi_0dHFOAHG00
Digital photography with David Levene Photograph: Shutterstock

For the career-focused

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4Bzm_0dHFOAHG00
Data visualisation with Adam Frost and Tobias Sturt Photograph: The Guardian

For a little self-care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYHSj_0dHFOAHG00
The weekend psychology MA Photograph: Highwaystarz-Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

5 new books to read this week

December delights include new cosy crime books and guides on how to improve your mornings…. 1. A Will To Kill by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now. Fans of the film Knives Out and Agatha Christie novels will love...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Levene
Person
Kate Mosse
wpgtalkradio.com

Give the Gift of Wellness This Christmas

Now, more than ever, we are all more aware that we should never take our health for granted. We know that the choices we make can affect our immune system, energy level, and overall health. It could be getting more physically active, eating more nutritiously, or improving our mental wellbeing.
LIFESTYLE
Akron Beacon Journal

Holly Christensen: Try for a lighter, more meaningful, giving season

Shortly after the Thanksgiving leftovers have been polished off, holiday stress begins its annual escalation.  This year the inevitable pressure to find the perfect holiday gifts seems accentuated, given the supply shortages caused by the ongoing pandemic. University of Minnesota professor Joel Waldfogel, who wrote “Scroogenomics: Why You Shouldn’t...
LIFESTYLE
nybooks.com

Something for Christmas

“Secrets are better if you share them a little. So tell Mother why you look so sad on Christmas Eve.”. “I am wondering what to give—someone—for Christmas.”. So begins the story of a little mouse’s search for a very special gift for a very special person. Nothing seems just right until the little mouse realizes that the best present of all is already at hand.
LIFESTYLE
yoursun.com

Best Gift Books to Give: Forget the shortages, there’s something on this list for everyone

You’ve probably heard that the supply-chain crisis has been particularly hard on bookstores. These next few weeks, the most sought-after titles could be frustratingly sought after, even after you’ve stopped soughting on Christmas Eve. Santa is facing ships stuck outside ports, nonexistent warehouse space and manufacturing stoppages. Laying a finger aside of his nose, while laying another finger astride the shipping options of online merchants, Santa appears primed for an ulcer. Or as my Italian grandmother would say, “Madone!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Video Journalism#Freelancer#Photography#The Women S Prize Trust#Digital
fashionisers.com

6 Meaningful Christmas Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Loved One With

With Christmas right around the corner, there is no more time to procrastinate. In less than a month, Christmas will be upon us, so you better get moving and figure out what gifts you are getting for your loved ones this year. If you are not particularly good at picking out gifts, or you are stumped about what to get a loved one this year since it seems like you got them everything up to now, these 6 gifts are going to help you out. The following list is full of amazing ideas including some that can be adjusted and used for different ages and interests.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Why That ‘Succession’ Still Is Not Like a Renaissance Painting

HBO’s Succession is not a TV show with many memorable images—you often come away remembering biting one-liners and familial betrayals instead of individual shots. But one composition from the Season 3 finale of the prestige drama, an image featuring three members of the Roy clan on a Tuscan road, has gone viral on social media. In the way certain stylized images from popular films and shows often do these days, that shot has since drawn comparisons to Renaissance and Baroque paintings, which are likewise dramatically composed. In the shot in question, we see a downcast Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who had a...
VISUAL ART
Parade

Ask Carrie: Let’s Make Holiday Gift Giving More Meaningful

Here we go again. The holiday giving season is upon us, and too often along with that comes the pressure to buy something—sometimes anything—for an ever growing list of extended family, friends and co-workers. But this year, I’m hoping for something different. While the last two years have...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Mystery disease kills gay men – archive, 1981

Boston: A wave of pneumonia and cancer that is killing homosexual men across the United States has been traced to a breakdown in the body’s disease-fighting system that turns harmless germs into killers, researchers say. The condition – so new it does not yet have a name – has...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy