Wichita Falls, TX

US 287 northbound lanes into Wichita Falls closed after major two-vehicle crash

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials have closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 287 coming into Wichita Falls following a major two-vehicle accident that overturned one of the involved vehicles.

The accident occurred early Wednesday morning near the intersection of U.S. 287 North and Business 287, near Coyote Ranch Resort on the opposite side of the highway.

According to our crew on the scene, traffic is heavily delayed and officials are directing traffic to detour via Business 287.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety official Twitter account, the road was closed when they posted at 7:20 a.m.

According to officials with the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department, units with Henrietta VFD, Jolly VFD, Texas DPS, TxDOT, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Medic 1, Emergency Management and AMR responded to the crash.

An official with Texas DPS told our crew on the scene two people were transported to the hospital by AMR. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Images the Henrietta VFD shared on Facebook can be found below:

It is unclear at this time what caused the collision.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more details, which we will share as soon as they become available to us.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

