When it became clear that COVID-19 was not a fleeting event, the vice president of operations for Mikey’s Late Night Slice brought a flag into the office that said, “Don’t Give Up the Ship.” The U.S. Navy rallying cry became one of the mottos that the company used when they realized that they would have to act quickly to stay afloat during the pandemic. The other set of guiding words was, “The best thing we can do is to be here [for our customers and employees] when this blows over,” says Mikey’s founder Mikey Sorboro.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO