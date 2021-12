The first Oscars for documentary were in 1941: special awards to Rey Scott for “Kukan” (described as “a film record of China’s struggles”) and to the British Ministry of Information for “Target for Tonight” (about the Royal Air Force). Docus became a category in 1943 and for many years, a documentary was the broccoli of the film world: Good for you, but no fun. Things have changed, thanks to many greats who combined storytelling with urgency and heart. In recent years, docs are becoming mainstream, thanks to streaming services and COVID, which made lockdown families look for new entertainment. This year there...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO