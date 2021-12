UK indie studio Dream Harvest has shared the first look at its upcoming cyberpunk adventure, NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy. The game's headed to Switch and other platforms in the new year (no specific date has been announced just yet) and is said to combine elements of games such as Yes, Your Grace, Reigns, and Astrologaster. It has decision making and story-driven gameplay at its core, as you'll see throughout the ten minutes of new footage above.

