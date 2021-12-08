ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

In France, Afghan refugee photographs journeys of fellow migrants

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOON-PLAGE, France (Reuters) – Afghan refugee Abdul Saboor began photographing the lives of migrants as he made his own arduous journey to Western Europe, determined to portray the hardship of being uprooted and cast into the unknown. Saboor, 29, said he was hounded out of Afghanistan by Taliban...

