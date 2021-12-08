ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NovAccess Global, Inc. Names Neil Laird, Chief Financial Officer

 4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) welcomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Neil Laird. 'I am pleased to welcome Neil Laird to the management team,' said Dr. Dwain Irvin, Chief Executive Officer, NovAccess Global. Neil J. Laird is an experienced financial...

Auto Remarketing

CarGurus names chief technology officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - CarGurus named its new chief technology officer on Thursday, hiring Matt Quinn for the role. Quinn joins CarGurus from Alignable, where he was vice president of engineering for the small business referral network. In his new post, Quinn will head up CarGurus’ engineering team and lead growth...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
The Press

Caroline Moncure, Chief Client Officer at Butchershop® Global

Butchershop Global Brings On Caroline Moncure as Chief Client Officer. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global, a Growth and Transformation company, has appointed Caroline Moncure as Chief Client Officer. An industry veteran who has worked with brands from Miller-Coors to Ben & Jerry's to The Obama White House, Moncure brings an in-depth level of client engagement and growth experience, having held numerous client services and leadership roles at various award-winning agencies. In her new role, Moncure will grow existing and new client relationships, incorporating the Beat Failure® mindset, methodology, and tools to provide effective solutions to help brands break into emerging markets or break out to lead them. Moncure will build client solutions drawing from Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation She will also work to mentor and build out the client services unit within Butchershop's global agency practice. Moncure will report directly to Global CEO Trevor Hubbard.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Weave Names Chris Baird as Chief Marketing Officer

the all-in-one customer communication and engagement software platform for small business, announced today the appointment of Chris Baird as Chief Marketing Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with David LaPalomento, Chief Technology Officer at JWPlayer. “Finding the right leader and strategic player to take Weave’s marketing to the next...
ECONOMY
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cambridge, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
insurancebusinessmag.com

Liberty Mutual names new chief legal officer

Liberty Mutual Insurance has announced that Damon Hart has been appointed as executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective Jan. 1. Hart (pictured above) will join the company’s executive leadership team and will report to David Long, chairman and CEO of Liberty Mutual. Hart succeeds Jim Kelleher, who will retire at the end of the year.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Cordis names new chief medical officer

Cardiovascular technology developer Cordis announced today that it appointed Dr. George Adams as its new chief medical officer. Miami Lakes, Florida-based Cordis said in a news release that the hiring of Adams furthers its mission to differentiate itself as a technological leader and value-based global medical device company. “We are...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
themreport.com

LoanLogics Names New Chief Revenue Officer

a recognized leader in loan quality technology for mortgage manufacturing and loan acquisition, announced Quinn Thomas has joined the company as CRO. "I'm delighted to be joining such a vibrant and talented team at LoanLogics," Thomas said. "I look forward to leveraging my diverse background to improve the effectiveness of all our sales channels."
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Cigna names chief digital officer

Cigna announced Dec. 8 that Katya Andresen will be stepping in as the payer's new chief digital officer. Before joining Cigna, Ms. Andresen served Capital One as senior vice president of card customer experience, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Ms. Andresen will drive the company's digital initiatives,...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Hill+Knowlton Strategies names Grant Toups first global chief technology officer

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Grant Toups as its first global chief technology officer. Toups will spearhead H+K’s technology and intelligence strategy, building on the firm's technology-based offerings and improving its use of data science and analytics for clients and employee growth and experience. He will report to...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Imply names Jennifer Palecki as Chief People Officer

Imply announced the appointment of Jennifer Palecki as the company’s first chief people officer. Ms. Palecki will report to Fangjin Yang, Imply co-founder and CEO, and will lead the company’s strategy and processes for building and retaining exceptional talent. The appointment represents a milestone investment in the company’s...
BUSINESS
The Press

Karius Prepares for Further Growth with New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer Appointments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karius, the world leader in liquid biopsy for infectious diseases, announced today the addition of two key executives to best position the company for continued growth. Bill Quirk, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Freenome, is joining Karius in the same capacity, and Steve Malaska, most recently the General Counsel at Dascena, Inc., has been named its Chief Legal Officer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AdWeek

Brent Nelsen Named Global Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Edelman

Communications and marketing agency Edelman has named Brent Nelsen global chief innovation and strategy officer and co-chair of the Edelman Trust Institute, starting his position January 3. Nelsen will lead Edelman’s global strategic network and help lead the development and expansion of the recently launched Trust Institute. Nelson will report...
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
aithority.com

RIMES appoints Stuart Pemble as Chief Financial Officer

RIMES announces the appointment of Stuart Pemble as Chief Financial Officer. Stuart will oversee Finance, Legal Affairs and Corporate Strategy for RIMES and join the Executive Committee. “Stuart brings significant leadership and financial expertise, both in fintech and other high growth sectors,” said Brad Hunt, CEO of RIMES “His leadership...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire 100% of Cannabis Grow Operations and Facility in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

NIIC Names New Chief Executive Officer

The executive committee of the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center in Fort Wayne has named Mike Fritsch president and chief executive officer, succeeding Ted Baker, who held the role on an interim basis. Baker stepped in following the April resignation of Karl LaPan, who accepted a position with the University of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
pennrecord.com

Fox Rothschild Welcomes Troy Senter as Chief Financial Officer

Fox Rothschild LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 29. Fox Rothschild LLP is pleased to announce that Troy Senter has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. “Troy is a strategic, progressive finance leader who brings more than 30 years of experience working in law firms and other U.S. and global companies to drive profitability,” said Mark L. Morris, Fox’s Firmwide Managing Partner. “We are looking forward to utilizing his experience in supporting the financial needs of complex organizations and his ‘optimization mindset’ to energize our growth.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Transact Names Autumn Flora Chief Marketing Officer

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021-- Transact, the leader in innovative credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced Autumn Flora has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Flora is a strategic marketing leader who brings nearly 20 years of global payments, eCommerce, and financial services technology experience to the growing company.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Jitterbit Names Jill Ransome Chief Marketing Officer

Former Tangoe CMO joins executive team to accelerate Jitterbit’s growth. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has named Jill Ransome its new Chief Marketing Officer, the company’s first female CMO. Bringing more than 24 years of marketing, brand development and sales management experience to the role, Ransome will lead marketing efforts across the company, strengthening Jitterbit’s footprint with the acquisitions of eBridge Connections and Wevo to build a unified, global brand.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Glassdoor Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer And Chief Financial Officer

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced three new executive appointments: Andy Chen as chief product officer, Rodrigo Oliveira as chief technology officer and Owen Humphries as chief financial officer. All appointments are effective immediately. Marketing Technology News: Innovid’s CTV and Video Technology Now Available...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

OneScreen.Ai Names Jeanne Hopkins As Chief Revenue Officer

With 30+ years of customer-centric sales and marketing expertise, Jeanne Hopkins returns to Boston tech to promote the first media market network for out-of-home (OOH) advertising. OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B market network provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has named Jeanne Hopkins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), returning the sales and...
BUSINESS

