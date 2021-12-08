Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds of 35 to 45 knots, gusting up to 55 knots across Lake Erie have resulted in elevated water levels across the far eastern lakeshore. Water levels at Erie, PA as of 545 PM LST are currently 71.3 inches above low water datum and is expected to continue to rise. Current waves are approximately 15 to 19 feet high, adding to the onshore flow of water. At the time of this warning, Presque Isle State Park and McClelland Park are both closed due to high winds and water.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO