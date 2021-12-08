ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-08 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. This includes the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Willacy, and Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 14:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with high tide could allow for minor flooding along the shorelines into the early afternoon.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 14:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flood Advisory#Coastal Colleton Counties#Charleston Harbor Sc Mllw
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds of 35 to 45 knots, gusting up to 55 knots across Lake Erie have resulted in elevated water levels across the far eastern lakeshore. Water levels at Erie, PA as of 545 PM LST are currently 71.3 inches above low water datum and is expected to continue to rise. Current waves are approximately 15 to 19 feet high, adding to the onshore flow of water. At the time of this warning, Presque Isle State Park and McClelland Park are both closed due to high winds and water.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, south central Sumter and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 900 PM EST At 816 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Alcolu to 6 miles north of Branchville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing, Low Falls Landing and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 152 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy