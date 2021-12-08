Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, south central Sumter and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 900 PM EST At 816 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Alcolu to 6 miles north of Branchville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing, Low Falls Landing and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 152 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
