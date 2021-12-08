84-year-old woman dead after a single-car crash in North County (Poway, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, an 84-year old woman lost her life following a single-vehicle accident on a rural roadway near Iron Mountain.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place in the 14500 block of State Route 67 in Poway at around 11:30 a.m.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

84-year-old woman dead after a single-car crash in North County

December 8, 2021